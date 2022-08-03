Russia says Gazprom needs documents to enable return of gas turbine

Reuters

MUELHEIM AN DER RUHR, Germany (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said Russia had no reason to hold up the return of a gas turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that had been serviced in Canada but has since been stranded in Germany in an escalating energy standoff.

Standing next to the turbine on a factory visit to Siemens Energy in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Scholz said it was fully operational and could be shipped back to Russia at any time – provided Moscow was willing to take it back.

The fate of the 12 metre (13 yard) long turbine has been closely watched as European governments accused Russia of throttling gas supplies on spurious pretexts in revenge for Western sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine in February.

Moscow denies doing so and cited issues with the turbine as the reason for lower gas flows through Nord Stream 1, which have been cut to 20% of capacity.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pushed back against Scholz’s remarks on Wednesday, blaming a lack of documentation for holding up the turbine’s return to Russia.

He also dangled the prospect of Europe receiving gas through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a Moscow-led project that was blocked by the West as Russia sent troops into Ukraine.

The turbine’s movements had been shrouded in secrecy and its whereabouts unknown until Tuesday evening when the chancellor’s visit to Siemens Energy was announced.

“The turbine works,” Scholz said, telling reporters that the point of his visit was to show the world that the turbine worked and “there was nothing mystical to observe here”.

“It’s quite clear and simple: the turbine is there and can be delivered, but someone needs to say ‘I want to have it'”.

Even if Russia took back the turbine, Scholz warned that Germany could face more disruptions further down the line and that supply contracts might not be honoured.

He also said it “can make sense” for Germany to keep its three remaining nuclear power plants running beyond a planned shutdown at the end of 2022, a policy u-turn that has gained support given the risk of a total Russian gas cut-off in winter.