Russian Energy Companies May Enter Iraq’s Gas Market, Tripling Investments – Lawmaker

UPrduPoint

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik – 10th February, 2020) Russia is exploring the possibility of expanding the activity of its energy giants Lukoil, Bashneft and Gazprom Neft into Iraq‘s gas sector, which may triple Russia‘s investments into the energy-rich country, senior Russian lawmaker Yury Fedorov said Monday.

“Our leading oil and gas companies, such as Lukoil, Bashneft, Gazprom Neft, are operating in your country today. The total investment has exceeded $10 billion. We are exploring the possibility of diversifying the activities of Russian economic operators, including by connecting them to the gas sector,” Fedorov said at a meeting with Iraqi Ambassador to Russia Abdul-Rahman Hamid Al-Husseini.

Fedorov, who serves as the deputy chair of the Russian upper house’s Economic Policy Committee, shared Russian estimates of the prospective cooperation.

“According to preliminary forecasts, this could triple the investment of our companies in your economy,” Fedorov added.