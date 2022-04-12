1 min ago
Russian oil output falls below 10 mln bpd, lowest since July 2020 – sources
1 hour ago
Saudi Arabia leads OPEC decision to drop IEA data as US ties fray
2 hours ago
Netherland Sewell school is open for business
3 hours ago
OPEC tells EU that Russia oil crisis is beyond its control
21 hours ago
Shale producers court European buyers in bid for key LNG market
22 hours ago
Banks’ net-zero lending ambitions hit snags in oil-rich Canada

Russian oil output falls below 10 mln bpd, lowest since July 2020 – sources

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Energy News   by

Nasdaq

Russian oil and gas condensate production fell below 10 million barrels per day (bpd) on Monday to its lowest since July 2020, two sources familiar with data said on Tuesday, as sanctions and logistical constraints hamper trade.

Russian oil output falls below 10 mln bpd, lowest since July 2020 - sources- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

Sources said that Russia’s average oil output fell to 10.32 million bpd on April 1-11 from 11.01 million on average in March, a decline of more than 6%.

The sources said, output fell further to 9.76 million bpd on Monday alone, according to Reuters calculations, the lowest since 9.37 million bpd on average in July 2020, when output and demand were dented by the spread of coronavirus.

One of the sources also said that Russian largest oil producer by output, Rosneft ROSN.MM, has registered the largest decline in output, which fell to 2.87 million bpd on April 1-11 from 3.35 million bpd in March.

Russian Energy Ministry and Rosneft did not respond to a request for comments.

Tags: , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.