Russian oil price cap, EU bans to stoke unprecedented uncertainty – IEA
Column: Oil investors set for supply fall to offset weak economy
Oil prices slide on China COVID worries, cut in OPEC demand outlook
EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines to host The Energy Venture Investment Summit 2023, February 22–23, 2023 on campus in Golden, Colorado
Diversified Energy Company PLC (“Diversified” or the “Company”) Third quarter 2022 trading statement
FOCUS-In Colorado, oil firms fix leaky wells ahead of new rules

Russian oil price cap, EU bans to stoke unprecedented uncertainty – IEA

LONDON – Looming European Union bans on seaborne exports of Russian crude oil and products along with a G7 price cap on those sales will create unprecedented uncertainty for oil markets already beset by high prices and deep economic challenges, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday.

 

“The approaching EU embargoes on Russian crude and oil product imports and a ban on maritime services will add further pressure on global oil balances, and, in particular, on already exceptionally tight diesel markets,” the Paris-based energy watchdog said in its monthly oil report.

“A proposed oil price cap may help alleviate tensions, yet a myriad of uncertainties and logistical challenges remain … the range of uncertainty has never been so large.”

