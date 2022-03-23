49 seconds ago
Russian oil refiners are cutting back production, Gunvor says
16 mins ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 2.5 million barrels
18 hours ago
FLITE presented at the 2022 The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines
19 hours ago
Saudi Arabia emphasizes ‘essential role’ of OPEC+ oil accord
20 hours ago
Shale driller Rockcliff Energy weighs $4 billion sale
22 hours ago
Analysis: Climate goals take second place as EU states cut petrol prices

Russian oil refiners are cutting back production, Gunvor says

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Downstream / Energy News / International   by

World Oil

Bloomberg) — Russian refiners are trimming their output, threatening to exacerbate a European diesel market already in short supply, Gunvor Group Chief Executive Officer Torbjorn Tornqvist said.

Russian oil refiners are cutting back production, Gunvor says- oil and gas 360

Source: World Oil

“This is a global problem but for Europe it’s very hard because Europe is so short” of diesel, Tornqvist said at the Financial Times Commodities Global Summit.

Diesel is still flowing from Russian refineries to Europe but the trade is becoming more problematical. Shipping companies, banks and buyers are shying away from dealing with Russian energy products in what is being termed “self-sanctioning,” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“That will force Russian refiners to cut back, in fact we already see that,” said Tornqvist. “What does that mean? It means more crude oil will need to be exported instead of the products, and we believe that is not possible and will lead to cutbacks in Russian production.”

European diesel stockpiles are expected to fall to the lowest level since 2018 this month, according to an Energy Aspects presentation. Some 500,000 tons of Russian diesel exports are at risk in March, the analyst said, leave “physical supply tighter than ever.”

Diesel prices in Europe have surged in recent weeks. Earlier in March, gasoil futures traded on the Intercontinental Exchange jumped to a record as fears of supply disruption from Russia, Europe’s largest supplier, compounded an already tight market. Heating oil prices in Germany were up more than 50% week-on-week through March 14, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.