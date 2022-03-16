39 seconds ago
Russian supply blow shakes global oil output picture – IEA
1 hour ago
Ukraine war threatens oil demand and investment, OPEC says
2 hours ago
Oil rises above $100 as supply concerns balance Ukraine talks
4 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 4.3 million barrels
22 hours ago
Iron-IQ presented at the 2022 The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines
23 hours ago
OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook from Ukraine war, inflation

Russian supply blow shakes global oil output picture – IEA

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Exploration and Production (E&P) / International   by

Reuters

Global oil output was already hard pressed to meet the sharp rebound in economic activity in the wake of the COVID pandemic – then came Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian supply blow shakes global oil output picture - IEA- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

The International Energy Agency on Tuesday said sanctions and wary buyers were set to take 3 million barrels of Russian oil and products off the market, setting back hopes of a cooling of commodity prices that have sent inflation to multi-decade highs.

“The prospect of large-scale disruptions in Russian production due to wide-ranging sanctions as well as decisions by companies to shun exports after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine is threatening to create a global oil supply shock,” the IEA said.

The Paris-based agency projected in its last monthly oil market report (OMR) before Moscow’s invasion of its neighbour that oil supply would exceed total global demand in the first quarter of this year – the first time since the second quarter of 2020.

Now, it sees the world facing a supply deficit of 700,000 bpd in the second quarter and demand of 100.1 million bpd not being matched by supply until the fourth quarter.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.