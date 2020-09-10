Rystad Energy: Giant Tuna-1 discovery could save Turkey $21 billion

Offshore Energy

If Turkey develops the giant Tuna-1 (Danube-1) gas discovery, it could potentially save the country up to $21 billion in import costs, Rystad Energy estimates.

Oil & Gas 360 Publishers Note Key takeaway: “The prospect of a new competitive source of gas, and the confidence that Turkey will be less reliant on imports in the future, will increase the country’s bargaining power concerning its current suppliers. Turkish buyers will likely be keen to move away from oil-indexed contracts and instead use a European price benchmark, such as TTF, to which they can index their contracts.”

Rystad said on Wednesday that this would depend on the field’s peak output, which remains to be determined pending appraisal drilling and further testing.

Actual savings could be even higher as global gas prices and import costs are expected to rise in coming years.

The discovery is reported to have an initial gas reserve volume of approximately 320 bcm, but the size of its actual recoverable reserves is still uncertain.

As a result, Rystad Energy’s calculations are based on a peak production range of between 2.5 bcm and 20 bcm per year. The lower end reflects a more cautious approach, while the higher end a far more bullish outcome.

In any case, the successful development of the field would represent a substantial reduction to the country’s import costs – between $200 million and $1.5 billion per year – based on the field’s breakeven price range and Turkey’s average gas import price for 2020.

Sindre Knutsson, Rystad Energy’s VP for gas markets, said: “The timing of the discovery could hardly be better, as nearly 40 per cent of Turkey’s contracted import volumes – representing 24 Bcm out of the country’s 59 bcm per annum imports of pipeline gas and LNG – are set to expire in 2020 and 2021”.

A successful development of the Tuna-1 discovery could offer Turkey significant natural gas supplies at much more competitive terms, taking effect from the field’s estimated startup date of 2028. Rystad Energy estimates the breakeven price for the field to be between $3.00 and $3.50 per mmbtu, significantly below the cost of imported gas.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s natural gas demand is set to recover after seeing two consecutive years with falling gas consumption. This development was driven primarily by declining demand from the power sector, where gas been displaced by renewable energy, including hydro, wind, and solar. Total natural gas demand declined to 44 bcm in 2019 after reaching a record of 52 bcm in 2017.

Rystad Energy forecasts that Turkish demand for gas will rebound to 59 bcm by 2030 and 71 bcm by 2040. The two main sectors contributing to this increase are the industrial sector, driven by high economic growth, and the residential sector. Industrial demand is forecast to reach 23 bcm by 2030, up from 14 bcm in 2019, and residential demand is expected to climb from 13 bcm to 17 bcm over the same period.

Turkey is, for all intents and purposes, entirely reliant on imports at present to meet its natural gas demand, as domestic production stood at only about 0.3 bcm in 2019, thereby representing less than 1 per cent of domestic demand. The country remains heavily dependent on pipeline imports of gas from Russia, Iran, and Azerbaijan which collectively accounted for about 33 bcm or 73 per cent of total imports in 2019.

The growth in the LNG market has, however, allowed Turkey to diversify its supply sources, opening the market to a long list of LNG exporting countries.

For the rest of the article: Offshore Energy