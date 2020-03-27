San Diego MTS expands sustainable transit with 26 more buses from New Flyer

ST. CLOUD, MN, March 27, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) New Flyer of America Inc. ("New Flyer"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System ("MTS") has exercised options for 26 Xcelsior® compressed natural gas ("CNG") sixty-foot, heavy-duty transit buses (52 equivalent units or "EUs"), converted from New Flyer's backlog.

The options are part of a 5-year contract with MTS, originally announced in February 2018 for up to 50 Xcelsior® CNG sixty-foot, heavy-duty transit buses. The order replaces older, end-of-life vehicles with lower-emission and more efficient buses that deliver increased sustainability. Since 1993, New Flyer has delivered nearly 800 buses to San Diego MTS, including six zero-emission, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ buses.

"New Flyer appreciates the critical need for reduced greenhouse gas emissions and traffic congestion, while also increasing community connectivity – and the MTS team has established itself as a leader in the transition to low and zero-emission mobility," said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer of America. "We are proud to support MTS in improving air quality, reducing climate change impact, and serving as part of San Diego's multi-modal solution with CNG buses that are safe, clean, and reliable."

CNG propulsion can reduce nitrogen oxides emissions and has an immediate impact on improving air quality. With clean, safe, and readily available technology, CNG propulsion emits 90% less nitrogen oxide (NOx) than diesel engines – and meets particulate matter levels without the need of a filter. Since 1994, New Flyer has delivered over 13,000 CNG buses across North America. Xcelsior CNG buses conform to the Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Comprehensive Heavy-Duty National Program standards, reducing fuel consumption for heavy-duty highway vehicles. To learn more about New Flyer CNG buses, visit newflyer.com/buses/xcelsior-cng.

MTS operates bus and trolley routes in the region, delivering over 90 million rides per year. MTS has actively supported California climate action goals through evolution to low and no-emission solutions, including operation of zero-emission light rail and buses in addition to the operation of compressed natural gas buses, purchasing 100% renewable natural biogas, deploying eco-friendly propane-powered buses, installing near-zero NOx engines into existing fixed-route buses, achieving LEED Silver status for new bus operations facilities in Chula Vista and El Cajon, and installing solar power at 500 new bus shelters.

New Flyer has been leading innovation in mobility for nearly 90 years, and today supports growing North American cities with sustainable buses, technology, and infrastructure. It also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus technology and providing essential workforce development through electric bus training. New Flyer was the first bus manufacturer in the world to sign on to the Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities, and is currently developing automated bus technology to improve safety in public transit.

About NFI

With 9,300 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 41,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 7,300 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,600 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI Group that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services, customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses, the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Due to the potential impact of these factors, the NFI Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

SOURCE New Flyer of America Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2020/27/c5439.html