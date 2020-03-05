Sanders fracking ban doesn’t scare Democrats in Colorado

Houston Chronicle

Bernie Sanders’s vow to ban fracking if he’s elected president isn’t scaring off Democrats living atop Colorado’s biggest oil field.

The Vermont senator took 38% of the vote in Weld County, the epicenter of Colorado’s booming oil production, racking up almost twice as many votes as rival Joe Biden, who has taken a more moderate position on oil development. The outcome comes amid aggressive industry warnings that a fracking ban would cut jobs and hurt families in oil-rich areas, including Colorado.

Even in Midland, Texas — the heart of the Permian basin — Sanders won a solid 25% of voters to Biden’s 38%. Texas voters offered up another surprise for oil drillers, too — effectively ousting a member of the state’s energy regulator who had defended excessive gas flaring in the Permian.

