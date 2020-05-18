May 18, 2020 - 4:15 PM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



SandRidge Energy, Inc. Reports Financial and Operational Results for First Quarter 2020 OKLAHOMA CITY, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE:SD) today announced financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Results and highlights during the quarter: Produced 28.2 MBoepd for the quarter

Incurred a net loss of $13 million , or $0.36 per share, driven largely by a non-cash ceiling test write down, and adjusted net loss of $7 million , or $0.21 per share

Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $20 million for the quarter

Decreased G&A and Adjusted G&A year-over-year by 45% and 40%, respectively, to $5.5 million , or $2.14 per boe, and $5.4 million , or $2.09 per boe

Decreased LOE year-over-year by 31% to $15.6 million , or $6.09 per boe

Reduced borrowings under the Company's credit facility to $46 million at quarter end from $57.5 million at 2019 year end Subsequent Key Events Initiatives Related to COVID-19 and Oil Price Movements Due to the uncertainties presented by COVID-19 and recent steep downdraft in commodity prices, the Company implemented several proactive initiatives to optimize its cash flow, including: Corporate personnel reductions and other cost management efforts that will lower Adjusted G&A expense to the new 2020 guidance of $11 - $15 million (down from the 2019 actual of $29 million and the prior 2020 guidance of $18 - $20 million provided in February 2020 )

- (down from the 2019 actual of and the prior 2020 guidance of - provided in ) Field personnel reductions and other operational measures that will lower LOE to the new 2020 guidance of $48 - $54 million (down from the 2019 actual of $91 million and the prior 2020 guidance of $72 - $78 million provided in February 2020 )

- (down from the 2019 actual of and the prior 2020 guidance of - provided in ) Reduced planned capital expenditures for 2020 to $4 - $9 million (down from the 2019 actual of $162 million and the prior 2020 guidance of $25 - $30 million provided in February 2020 )

- (down from the 2019 actual of and the prior 2020 guidance of - provided in ) A comprehensive well review to optimize cash flow in the current low commodity price environment

The execution of 30,000 MMBtu/d gas hedges for May through October, 2020 at $2.11 per MMBtu and a further 10,000 MMBtu/d gas hedges for July through October of this year at $2.23 per MMBtu Initiatives Related to Liquidity The Company completed its semi-annual borrowing base redetermination at $75 million under its revolving credit facility in April 2020. It also signed an agreement to sell its corporate headquarters for $35.5 million in May 2020. Given the anticipated third quarter proceeds from the May 2020 agreement to sell its corporate headquarters for $35.5 million as well as the expected increased cash flow from the recently implemented cost and capex initiatives, together with other levers available to the Company, management believes the Company will have sufficient funds or access to other capital to operate as a going concern in the current challenging commodity price environment. Initiatives Related to Management The Company appointed Carl F. Giesler, Jr. President and CEO in April 2020. It also announced a reduction in the size of its executive team that will occur in July 2020. Carl Giesler, President and CEO, commented, "With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we initiated work-from-home policies and other best practices, in line with federal, state and local guidelines, to ensure the health and continued productivity of our employees. Additionally, with the sharp downturn in commodity prices, we took swift measures to maximize the cash flow and liquidity of our business. We implemented steep decreases in personnel and other savings measures, and we sharply curtailed planned capex for the year. We will only spend capital required for safety or mechanical integrity or for low spend, quick payback cash flow enhancing "small ball" workovers and other projects. We believe our cost savings initiatives coupled with our restricted planned capex should enable us to generate positive operational free cash flow even in this historically challenged commodity price environment. "We would be remiss not to highlight the truly remarkable effort of our employees. We anticipate production for 2020 to remain close to prior guidance despite substantial reductions to our expected G&A, LOE and capex for the year. Additionally, we have continued our streak of no recordable incidents for 21 months. These feats would not be possible without their hard work, focus and professionalism in spite of the hardships and challenges from COVID-19 and the recent significant changes to our organization." Financial Results For the first quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $13 million, or $0.36 per share, and net cash provided by operating activities of $18 million. After adjusting for certain items, the Company's adjusted net loss amounted to $7 million, or $0.21 per share, operating cash flow totaled $17 million and adjusted EBITDA was $20 million for the quarter. The Company defines and reconciles adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in supporting tables at the conclusion of this press release beginning on page 11. Operational Results and Activity Production totaled 2.6 MMBoe (27% oil, 30% NGLs and 43% natural gas) for the quarter. North Park Basin Asset in Jackson County, Colorado Net production for North Park Basin totaled 328 MBo (3.6 MBopd) during the quarter. Mid-Continent Assets in Oklahoma and Kansas Production in the Mississippian totaled 2.1 MMBoe (22.9 MBoepd, 14% oil) and 178 MBoe (2.0 MBoepd, 34% oil) in the Northwest STACK during the quarter. Building Sale On May 15, 2020, the Company signed an agreement to sell its corporate headquarters in Oklahoma City for $35.5 million. The sale is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020. 2020 Revised Capital Expenditures and Operational Guidance In 2020, the Company plans to spend $4 - $9 million in total capital expenditures. Total production for 2020 is projected to be 7.1 - 8.2 MMBoe given current commodity prices and the outlook for prices for the remainder of the year. The year over year production decline is expected to primarily be driven by natural decline rates and permanent well shut-ins, as well as temporary well shut-ins that can be quickly reactivated as prices justify. Other operational guidance detail can be found on the "Revised 2020 Operational and Capital Expenditure Guidance" table below. With this plan, the Company intends to reduce debt and maintain a manageable balance sheet. Liquidity and Capital Structure As of May 12, 2020, the Company's total liquidity was $26 million, based on $2 million of cash and $24 million available under its credit facility, net of outstanding letters of credit. The Company currently has $48 million drawn on the facility. Additionally, on that date, the Company's oil and gas hedges had a mark-to-market value of $5 million. Conference Call Information The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 10:00 am CT. The telephone number to access the conference call from within the U.S. is (833) 245-9650 and from outside the U.S. is (647) 689-4222. The passcode for the call is 8675415. An audio replay of the call will be available from May 19, 2020 until 11:59 pm CT on May 26, 2020. The number to access the conference call replay is (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642. The passcode for the replay is 8675415. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via SandRidge's website, www.sandridgeenergy.com, under Investor Relations/Presentation & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website for 30 days. Revised 2020 Operational and Capital Expenditure Guidance Presented below is the Company's updated operational and capital expenditure guidance for 2020.













Revised

Guidance

Previous

Guidance

Delta from

Midpoint

As of

As of





May 18, 2020

February 26, 2020



Production (1)









Oil (MMBbls) 1.8 - 2.0

1.9 - 2.2

-7% Natural Gas Liquids (MMBbls) 2.0 - 2.4

1.7 - 2.0

19% Total Liquids (MMBbls) 3.8 - 4.4

3.6 - 4.2

5% Natural Gas (Bcf) 20.0 - 23.0

24.5 - 26.5

-16% Total (MMBoe) 7.1 - 8.2

7.7 - 8.6

-6%











Price Differentials to NYMEX (1)









Oil (per Bbl) ($4.25)

($3.85)

-10% Natural Gas (per MMBtu) ($1.25)

($1.30)

4%











Expenses









LOE $48 - $54 million

$72 - $78 million

-32% Adjusted G&A Expense (2) $11 - $15 million

$18 - $20 million

-32%











% of Revenue









Severance and Ad Valorem Taxes 7.0% - 7.5%

7.0% - 7.5%

—











Capital Expenditures









Capital Expenditures

(excluding acquisitions and plugging and abandonment) $4 - $9 million

$25 - $30 million

-76%



1. Given current commodity prices and the outlook for prices for the reminder of the year. 2. Adjusted G&A expense is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has defined this measure at the conclusion of this press release under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" beginning on page 11. Information to reconcile this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available at this time, as management is unable to forecast the excluded items for future periods. Operational and Financial Statistics Information regarding the Company's production, pricing, costs and earnings is presented below:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019 Production - Total





Oil (MBbl) 682



849

NGL (MBbl) 769



875

Natural Gas (MMcf) 6,695



8,620

Oil equivalent (MBoe) 2,567



3,161

Daily production (MBoed) 28.2



35.1









Average price per unit





Realized oil price per barrel - as reported $ 42.01



$ 50.84

Realized impact of derivatives per barrel 6.00



—

Net realized price per barrel $ 48.01



$ 50.84









Realized NGL price per barrel - as reported $ 7.72



$ 14.98

Realized impact of derivatives per barrel —



—

Net realized price per barrel $ 7.72



$ 14.98









Realized natural gas price per Mcf - as reported $ 0.83



$ 1.95

Realized impact of derivatives per Mcf —



0.59

Net realized price per Mcf $ 0.83



$ 2.54









Realized price per Boe - as reported $ 15.64



$ 23.11

Net realized price per Boe - including impact of derivatives $ 17.23



$ 24.72









Average cost per Boe





Lease operating $ 6.09



$ 7.21

Production, ad valorem, and other taxes $ 1.25



$ 1.61

Depletion (1) $ 9.68



$ 11.54









Loss per share





Loss per share applicable to common stockholders





Basic $ (0.36)



$ (0.15)

Diluted $ (0.36)



$ (0.15)









Adjusted net loss per share available to common stockholders





Basic $ (0.21)



$ —

Diluted $ (0.21)



$ —









Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)





Basic 35,551



35,322

Diluted 35,551



35,322









(1) Includes accretion of asset retirement obligation.

Capital Expenditures The table below presents actual results of the Company's capital expenditures for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

(In thousands)



Total Capital Expenditures $ 1,927 (excluding acquisitions and plugging and abandonment)

Derivative Contracts The table below sets forth the Company's hedge position for 2020 as of May 18, 2020:



Quarter Ending





























3/31/2020

6/30/2020

9/30/2020

12/31/2020

FY 2020 WTI Swaps:



















Total Volume (MBbls)

273.0

182.0

-

-

455.0 Swap Price ($/Bbl)

$61.05

$60.00

-

-

$60.63

























3/31/2020

6/30/2020

9/30/2020

12/31/2020

FY 2020 Natural Gas Swaps:



















Total Volume (Bcf)

-

1.83

3.68

1.24

6.75 Swap Price ($/MMBtu)

-

$2.11

$2.14

$2.14

$2.13

Capitalization The Company's capital structure as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 is presented below:

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019









(In thousands)







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 7,741



$ 5,968









Credit facility $ 46,000



$ 57,500

Total debt 46,000



57,500









Stockholders' equity





Common stock 36



36

Warrants 88,520



88,520

Additional paid-in capital 1,059,437



1,059,253

Accumulated deficit (758,027)



(745,357)

Total SandRidge Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity 389,966



402,452









Total capitalization $ 435,966



$ 459,952

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019 Revenues





Oil, natural gas and NGL $ 40,139



$ 73,048

Other 190



188

Total revenues 40,329



73,236

Expenses





Lease operating expenses 15,642



22,779

Production, ad valorem, and other taxes 3,199



5,080

Depreciation and depletion—oil and natural gas 24,855



36,465

Depreciation and amortization—other 2,634



2,943

Impairment 7,970



—

General and administrative 5,483



9,939

Employee termination benefits 3,254



—

(Gain) loss on derivative contracts (10,226)



209

Other operating expense 277



82

Total expenses 53,088



77,497

(Loss) income from operations (12,759)



(4,261)

Other (expense) income





Interest expense, net (637)



(585)

Other income (expense), net 76



(431)

Total other expense (561)



(1,016)

Loss before income taxes (13,320)



(5,277)

Income tax benefit (650)



—

Net loss $ (12,670)



$ (5,277)

Loss per share





Basic $ (0.36)



$ (0.15)

Diluted $ (0.36)



$ (0.15)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding





Basic 35,551



35,322

Diluted 35,551



35,322

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,287



$ 4,275

Restricted cash - other 1,454



1,693

Accounts receivable, net 21,039



28,644

Derivative contracts 6,253



114

Prepaid expenses 3,096



3,342

Other current assets 527



538

Total current assets 38,656



38,606

Oil and natural gas properties, using full cost method of accounting





Proved 1,487,721



1,484,359

Unproved 24,298



24,603

Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and impairment (1,160,486)



(1,129,622)



351,533



379,340

Other property, plant and equipment, net 181,851



188,603

Other assets 953



1,140

Total assets $ 572,993



$ 607,689









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 55,033



$ 64,937

Asset retirement obligation 21,728



22,119

Other current liabilities 1,252



1,367

Total current liabilities 78,013



88,423

Long-term debt 46,000



57,500

Asset retirement obligation 52,115



52,897

Other long-term obligations 6,899



6,417

Total liabilities 183,027



205,237

Stockholders' Equity





C Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 35,810 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and 35,772 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 36



36

Warrants 88,520



88,520

Additional paid-in capital 1,059,437



1,059,253

Accumulated deficit (758,027)



(745,357)

Total stockholders' equity 389,966



402,452

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 572,993



$ 607,689

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2020

2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net loss

$ (12,670)



$ (5,277)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities







Provision for doubtful accounts

283



72

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

27,489



39,408

Impairment

7,970



—

Debt issuance costs amortization

159



117

(Gain) loss on derivative contracts

(10,226)



209

Cash received on settlement of derivative contracts

4,087



5,078

Stock-based compensation

169



996

Other

156



(35)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

686



(8,998)

Net cash provided by operating activities

18,103



31,570

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(5,452)



(62,254)

Acquisition of assets

—



326

Proceeds from sale of assets

989



341

Net cash used in investing activities

(4,463)



(61,587)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from borrowings

21,000



39,596

Repayments of borrowings

(32,500)



(19,596)

Reduction of financing lease liability

(366)



(293)

Cash paid for tax withholdings on vested stock awards

(1)



—

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(11,867)



19,707

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH

1,773



(10,310)

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of year

5,968



19,645

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, end of period

$ 7,741



$ 9,335











Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information







Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ (540)



$ (408)

Cash received for income taxes

$ 616



$ —

Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities







Purchase of PP&E in accounts payable

$ 1,066



$ 43,425

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for financing lease obligations

$ 67



$ 1,992











Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Below is additional disclosure regarding each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measure. Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Operating Cash Flow The Company defines operating cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the following table. Operating cash flow is a supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, rating agencies and others who follow the industry as an indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service or incur additional debt. The Company also uses this measure because operating cash flow relates to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that the Company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. Further, operating cash flow allows the Company to compare its operating performance and return on capital with those of other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019









(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 18,103



$ 31,570

Changes in operating assets and liabilities (686)



8,998

Operating cash flow $ 17,417



$ 40,568

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA The Company defines EBITDA as net loss before income tax benefit, interest expense, depreciation and amortization - other and depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented herein, is EBITDA excluding items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results such as items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it provides useful additional information used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, ratings agencies and others who follow the industry for analysis of the Company's financial and operating performance on a recurring basis and the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development and to service or incur additional debt. In addition, management believes that adjusted EBITDA is widely used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Company's adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019









(In thousands) Net loss $ (12,670)



$ (5,277)









Adjusted for





Income tax (benefit) expense (650)



—

Interest expense 644



612

Depreciation and amortization - other 2,634



2,943

Depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas 24,855



36,465

EBITDA 14,813



34,743









Asset impairment 7,970



—

Stock-based compensation (1) 128



996

(Gain) loss on derivative contracts (10,226)



209

Cash received upon settlement of derivative contracts 4,087



5,078

Employee termination benefits 3,254



—

Other 107



(91)









Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,133



$ 40,935





1. Excludes non-cash stock-based compensation included in employee termination benefits. Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019









(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 18,103



$ 31,570









Changes in operating assets and liabilities (686)



8,998

Interest expense 644



612

Employee termination benefits (1) 3,214



—

Income tax (benefit) expense (650)



—

Other (492)



(245)









Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,133



$ 40,935













1. Excludes associated stock-based compensation. Reconciliation of Net Loss Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net Loss Available to Common Stockholders The Company defines adjusted net loss as net loss excluding items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results and are typically excluded from published estimates by the investment community, including items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables. Management uses the supplemental measure of adjusted net loss as an indicator of the Company's operational trends and performance relative to other oil and natural gas companies and believes it is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by securities analysts. Adjusted net loss is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net loss available to common stockholders.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

$

$/Diluted Share

$

$/Diluted Share

















(In thousands, except per share amounts) Net loss available to common stockholders $ (12,670)



$ (0.35)



$ (5,277)



$ (0.15)

















Asset impairment 7,970



0.22



—



—

(Gain) loss on derivative contracts (10,226)



(0.29)



209



0.01

Cash received upon settlement of derivative contracts 4,087



0.11



5,078



0.14

Employee termination benefits 3,254



0.09



—



—

Other 113



0.01



(64)



—

















Adjusted net loss available to common stockholders $ (7,472)



$ (0.21)



$ (54)



$ —



































Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 35,551



35,551



35,322



35,322

















Total adjusted net loss per share $ (0.21)



$ (0.21)



$ —



$ —

Reconciliation of G&A to Adjusted G&A The Company reports and provides guidance on Adjusted G&A per Boe because it believes this measure is commonly used by management, analysts and investors as an indicator of cost management and operating efficiency on a comparable basis from period to period and to compare and make investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry. This non-GAAP measure allows for the analysis of general and administrative spend without regard to stock-based compensation programs and other non-recurring cash items, if any, which can vary significantly between companies. Adjusted G&A per Boe is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for general and administrative expense per Boe. Therefore, the Company's Adjusted G&A per Boe may not be comparable to other companies' similarly titled measures. The Company defines adjusted G&A as general and administrative expense adjusted for certain non-cash stock-based compensation and other non-recurring items, if any, as shown in the following tables.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

$

$/Boe

$

$/Boe

















(In thousands, except per Boe amounts) General and administrative $ 5,483



$ 2.14



$ 9,939



$ 3.14

Stock-based compensation (1) (128)



(0.05)



(996)



(0.31)

Adjusted G&A $ 5,355



$ 2.09



$ 8,943



$ 2.83





















1. Excludes non-cash stock-based compensation included in employee termination benefits. For further information, please contact: Investor Relations

SandRidge Energy, Inc.

123 Robert S. Kerr Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73102-6406

(405) 429-5515 Cautionary Note to Investors - This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, the information appearing under the heading "Revised 2020 Operational and Capital Expenditure Guidance." These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and reflect SandRidge's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events and operating performance. The forward-looking statements include projections and estimates of the Company's corporate strategies, future operations, development plans and appraisal programs, drilling inventory and locations, estimated oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids production, price realizations and differentials, hedging program, projected operating, general and administrative and other costs, projected capital expenditures, tax rates, efficiency and cost reduction initiative outcomes, liquidity and capital structure. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the volatility of oil and natural gas prices, our success in discovering, estimating, developing and replacing oil and natural gas reserves, actual decline curves and the actual effect of adding compression to natural gas wells, the availability and terms of capital, the ability of counterparties to transactions with us to meet their obligations, our timely execution of hedge transactions, credit conditions of global capital markets, changes in economic conditions, the amount and timing of future development costs, the availability and demand for alternative energy sources, regulatory changes, including those related to carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. We refer you to the discussion of risk factors in Part I, Item 1A - "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in comparable "Risk Factor" sections of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed after such form 10-K. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on our Company or our business or operations. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary areas of operation are the Mid-Continent in Oklahoma and Kansas and the North Park Basin in Colorado. Further information can be found at www.sandridgeenergy.com. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandridge-energy-inc-reports-financial-and-operational-results-for-first-quarter-2020-301061092.html SOURCE SandRidge Energy, Inc.





