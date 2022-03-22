Saudi Arabia emphasizes ‘essential role’ of OPEC+ oil accord

Nasdaq

March 22 – Saudi Arabia’s cabinet emphasised on Tuesday “the essential role” of the OPEC+ agreement in bringing balance and stability to oil markets, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

The statement, a little over a week before OPEC+ is scheduled to meet, indicates little chance the grouping will decide to raise oil output at a faster pace.

Several major consuming nations, including the United States, have called on producers to raise their output at a faster rate to help calm crude oil prices, which have soared on the back of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, has so far resisted calls to increase supply.