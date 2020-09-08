35 mins ago
Iranian Fuel Seized by US to Reach Texas Within Days
40 mins ago
Saudi Cuts OSP, tumbling oil more than 6% to $37 range
47 mins ago
Trump expected to extend Florida’s offshore drilling ban
1 hour ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead–9-8-2020
1 hour ago
Saudi’s King Salman, Russia’s Putin express ‘satisfaction’ with OPEC+ deal
2 hours ago
Nasdaq slides as tech rout deepens, Tesla hits three-week low – Energy Down

Saudi Arabia Just Crushed U.S. Crude Oil Prices Again

