52 mins ago
Maduro demands oil sanctions be lifted before elections take place
2 hours ago
Oil prices could fall without further OPEC+ cut, analysts say
3 hours ago
U.S. urges caution on low-quoted Russian oil prices as EU debates price cap
4 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 81 Bcf
22 hours ago
Presenting company applications now being accepted for The Energy Venture Investment Summit 2023 presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines
22 hours ago
Three Crown spuds high potential Falcon Prospect horizontal Niobrara oil well

Saudi Arabia makes more unconventional gas discoveries

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / International / Natural Gas News   by

Oil Price

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco has discovered two unconventional natural gas fields in the eastern part of the country, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Wednesday.

 

Saudi Arabia makes more unconventional gas discoveries- oil and gas 360

Source: Oil Price

The Awtad unconventional gas field has been discovered southwest of the giant Ghawar field, and the AlDahna unconventional gas field has been discovered 230 kilometers (143 miles) southwest of Dhahran, the Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the energy minister.

“Prince Abdulaziz said that the importance of these discoveries lies in increasing the Kingdom’s natural gas reserves, which would, in turn, support the Kingdom’s strategies and help realize the objectives of the Liquid Fuel Displacement Program,” the press agency reported.

Saudi Arabia has a long-term plan to boost its natural gas production to help it replace oil in power generation and free up more crude for exports from the world’s top crude oil exporter.

Aramco says that it “plans to expand its gas business to meet the large and growing domestic demand for low-cost cleaner energy by increasing production and investing in additional infrastructure. This demand is driven by power generation, water desalination, petrochemical production, and other industrial consumption in the Kingdom.”

Being a key member of the OPEC+ pact, Saudi Arabia has seen a decline in its associated natural gas production from oilfields in recent years, but the development of non-associated, stand-alone gas fields has helped the Kingdom grow its gas production to records, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said earlier this year.

Back in 2000, the largest oil producer in OPEC did not produce any non-associated gas, but stand-alone gas developments have grown to account for 46 percent of its total gas production in 2020, the EIA said in January. Saudi Arabia was the sixth-largest natural gas producer in the world behind Russia, Iran, Qatar, the United States, and Turkmenistan in 2020, the EIA has estimated.

Tags: , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.