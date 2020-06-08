Saudi Arabia says ‘no room whatsoever’ for noncompliance over OPEC+ production cuts

CNBC

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC leader Russia said Monday that the success of the energy alliance’s latest production cuts relies on all members complying with the terms of the deal.

The statement comes shortly after OPEC and non-OPEC allies, known as OPEC+, agreed to extend its deepest round of production cuts in history to take roughly 10% of oil supplies off the market through to the end of next month.

“We have no room whatsoever for lack of conformity,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said during a virtual press conference on Monday.

Those that failed to conform to the OPEC+ deal in May and June should compensate with extra cuts from July through to September, Prince Abdulaziz said.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said via a translator that he fully agreed with his Saudi counterpart. “I can say that overall conformity levels are extremely high, considering the magnitude of the cuts and how bad the situation is.”

“We have spent a lot of time discussing full conformity and how this will be compensated because the success of the deal and the success of our efforts rests on all countries doing their part,” he added.

International benchmark Brent crude futures traded at $41.72 a barrel, down around 1.3%, while West Texas Intermediate futures stood at $38.88, over 1.6% lower.