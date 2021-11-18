8 mins ago
EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines announce preliminary participating companies for The Energy Venture Investment Summit, February 16 & 17, 2022 hosted in-person in Golden, Colorado
Exxon bids on 94 shallow-water plots in latest Gulf of Mexico leasing round
Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports hit eight-month high in September
China begins releasing oil from its strategic reserves
U.S. considers turning an 1890 antitrust law against OPEC to steer oil price
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 26 Bcf

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports hit eight-month high in September

Reuters

Nov 18 – Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in September rose for a fifth month in a row to their highest since January, the Joint Organisation Data Initiative (JODI) said on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports hit eight-month high in September- oil and gas 360

The kingdom’s crude oil exports rose to 6.516 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, up from 6.450 million bpd in August. Total exports including oil products stood at 7.84 million bpd.

The world’s largest oil exporter’s crude output rose by 100,000 bpd month on month to 9.662 mln bpd in September, its highest since April 2020.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, is raising output 400,000 bpd per month, gradually unwinding record output cuts made in 2020. The cartel holds its next policy meeting on Dec. 2.

Saudi Arabia’s domestic crude refinery throughput fell to 2.49 million bpd in September. Direct crude burn fell 111,000 bpd to 543,000 bpd, the JODI figures showed.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other OPEC members to JODI, which publishes them on its website.

