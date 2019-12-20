Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser Leads ICIS Top 40 Power Players 2019 Ranking

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser has been selected to take the top slot in the ICIS Top 40 Power Players in 2019, a global ranking of the leading CEOs and senior executives making the greatest positive impact on their companies and the industry.

"The level of petrochemical project activity for Saudi Aramco is unprecedented for any company. This will reshape the global landscape for many years to come," said Joseph Chang, global editor of ICIS Chemical Business.

"In what could be a global technology game changer, Aramco is also working on multiple technology tracks for crude oil-to-chemicals that would offer greater competition to US shale gas-based crackers," he added.

Saudi Aramco is undertaking two massive projects in Saudi Arabia - a crude oil-to-chemicals (CTC) project in Yanbu with SABIC and the 1.5m tonne/year cracker joint venture project Amiral with France-based Total in Jubail.

Outside the kingdom, Aramco is nearing completion of the PRefChem joint venture refinery/cracker project with PETRONAS in Malaysia. In China, Aramco is planning a joint venture refinery and cracker with NORINCO and Panjin Sincen in Liaoning.

Aramco is also planning a massive refinery and petrochemicals complex in Raigad, India with a consortium of Indian oil companies as well as Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC).

On the M&A front, Aramco's planned $69bn acquisition of a 70% stake in SABIC is expected to close in the first half of 2020, which would bring even more petrochemical projects under the Aramco umbrella.

In the ICIS Top 40 Power Players 2019 ranking, Dow CEO Jim Fitterling came in second, followed by LyondellBasell CEO Bob Patel.

The ICIS Top 40 Power Players ranking is based on selections by the global ICIS senior editorial staff.

Download the ICIS Top 40 Power Players ranking at https://www.icis.com/explore/resources/icistop40-2019/.

About ICIS

ICIS is the trusted source of Independent Commodity Intelligence Services for the global energy, petrochemical and fertilizer industries. We are a division of RELX, a FTSE 20 company with revenues of £7,492m in 2018 and an employee base of over 30,000 experts across 40 countries.

At ICIS, we help businesses make strategic decisions, mitigate risk, improve productivity and capitalise on new opportunities. We make some of the world's most important markets more trusted and predictable by providing data services, thought leadership and decision tools. As a result of our unmatched global presence, we can deliver targeted connected intelligence to influence thousands of decisions across supply chains every single day. We shape the world by connecting markets to optimise the world's valuable resources. With a global team of more than 600 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.



About Reed Business Information



Reed Business Information is a fast-growth provider of information and analytics, solving critical problems for businesses globally. Our strong global products and services hold leading positions across a wide range of industry sectors including finance, agriculture, petrochemicals and aviation where we help customers make key strategic decisions every day. RBI is part of RELX, a global provider of information and analytics for professional customers across industries. http://www.reedbusiness.com

About RELX



RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 30,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £36.8bn, €43.2bn, $48bn.

Related Links:

ICIS: https://www.icis.com/explore/

ICIS Top 100 Chemical Companies: http://www.icis.com/pages/icis-top-100-chemical-companies

Media contacts:

Roberto Chiarotti

BCM Public Relations

[email protected]

Tel: +44-(0)20-3744-0447

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619935/ICIS_Logo.jpg