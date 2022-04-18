Saudi February crude exports hit near two-year high

7 hours ago
Saudi Arabia’s crude exports in February rose to 7.307 million barrels per day (bpd), the highest level since April 2020, official data showed on Monday.

Source: Reuters

Crude oil exports in February rose 4.4% from about 7 million bpd reported for January.

The world’s largest oil exporter’s February crude production also rose to its highest level in nearly two years at 10.225 million bpd from 10.145 million bpd in the previous month.

Saudi Arabia’s domestic crude refinery throughput fell 0.271 million bpd to 2.506 million bpd in February while direct crude burn fell 111,000 bpd to 291,000 bpd.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which published them on its website.

