Say Hello To Long, Strong & Healthy Hair!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted hair care leader for over four decades, Creme of Nature® is thrilled to announce the launch of their newest collection, Aloe & Black Castor Oil. The line targets weak, damaged hair to provide a healthy level of strength and noticeable length. It includes the brand's first Strengthening Protein Treatment that restores hair from the damaging effects of moisture loss, heat styling and excessive manipulation. The line also includes the brand's first Root Recharge Serum that promotes hair length by strengthening damaged or weak hair, while revitalizing over-manipulated areas, such as edges, with a healthy dose of hydration. Additionally, the serum provides an invigorating and calming experience to the scalp, applied with an included dropper for easy and targeted application.

"As much as women want healthy hair, they also crave length," said Teneya Gholston, senior director of marketing for Creme of Nature. "This is why we created a full collection that will address both issues and concerns. For all-around hair care and maximum length retention, you must care for your hair from the root to the tip; and that includes scalp care. Our new Aloe & Black Castor Oil collection addresses these issues and concerns with the inclusion of a protein treatment, leave-in, and masks to help reduce shedding and fallout as a result of breakage."

Infused with a blend of Aloe Vera Juice, Jamaican Black Castor Oil, and Vitamins, Creme of Nature® Aloe & Black Castor Oil includes a Healthy & Long Fortifying Shampoo and Mask with the same invigorating and calming experience to the scalp as their Root Recharge. And, for added hair retention, the line has an Oil Reconstructing Anti-Breakage Leave-In that reduces shedding and fallout as a result of breakage; while restoring moisture to prevent breakage and reduce split ends.

Creme of Nature® Aloe & Black Castor Oil is a full collection of products for all hair textures, and it's formulated without any sulfates, silicones, petrolatum, or mineral oil. Creme of Nature Aloe & Black Castor Oil is great for those who are looking to restore damaged hair and improve hair strength and elasticity. It is the complete hair care package for your hair!

Creme of Nature Aloe & Black Castor Oil Collection:

Creme of Nature Aloe & Black Castor Oil Healthy & Long Fortifying Shampoo (SRP: Starting at $7.29 , 12 oz) – Cleanses hair & scalp , smooths and detangles hair, and promotes hair length by strengthening damaged or weak hair.

(SRP: Starting at , 12 oz) Cleanses hair & scalp smooths and detangles hair, and promotes hair length by strengthening damaged or weak hair. Creme of Nature Aloe & Black Castor Oil Healthy & Long Fortifying Hair Mask (SRP: Starting at $7.29 , 12 oz) – Instantly hydrates hair, restores softness and improves hair strength & elasticity.

(SRP: Starting at , 12 oz) Instantly hydrates hair, restores softness and improves hair strength & elasticity. Creme of Nature Aloe & Black Castor Oil Reconstructing Anti-Breakage Leave-In (SRP: Starting at $7.29 , 8 oz) – Reduces shedding & fallout as a result of breakage, restores moisture to prevent breakage and reduces split ends.

(SRP: Starting at , 8 oz) – Reduces shedding & fallout as a result of breakage, restores moisture to prevent breakage and reduces split ends. Creme of Nature Aloe & Black Castor Oil Root Recharge Serum (SRP: Starting at $7.29 , 1.7 oz) – Promotes fuller, thicker, stronger and longer hair, protects against damage when styling, and instantly hydrates hair and dry scalp.

(SRP: Starting at , 1.7 oz) – Promotes fuller, thicker, stronger and longer hair, protects against damage when styling, and instantly hydrates hair and dry scalp. Creme of Nature Aloe & Black Castor Oil Strengthening Protein Treatment (SRP: Starting at $3.19 , 1.5 oz) – Restores damaged hair from root to tip, provides tender care for damaged strands and moisture-starved hair and provides a healthy level of strength and noticeable length retention.

Creme of Nature Aloe & Black Castor Oil Collection is available at CVS, Sally Beauty and other beauty supply stores.

