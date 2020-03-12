SBT Alliance Announces Santa Ana Wins Innovation Award for Decreasing Energy Consumption

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Santa Ana wins this year's Smart Energy Decisions Innovation Award for driving greater energy efficiency through smarter IoT-enabled technologies. In partnership with Smarter Building Technologies Alliance (SBT), The New Buildings Institute (NBI), and TRC, this state-of-the-art deep energy retrofit and retro-commissioning project is estimated to curb energy consumption by 88% and decrease 55,0000 kilowatt-hours annually from its HVAC systems. This project was funded by the California Energy Commission and was also part of the NBI "Leading in LA" initiative.

"Designed to demonstrate how retro-commissioning and deep energy retrofits can provide a pathway to more scalable energy-efficient technologies, this project is a prime example of how smarter digital infrastructures unlock new opportunities to improve building performance, comfort, and safety," says Kevin Martin, VP of Marketing, SBT Alliance.

Santa Ana knew that by upgrading its current lighting and controls systems, they could also foster a safer environment for its citizens and building occupants. The outdoor lights will remain at peak brightness, and the upgrades will increase light levels by 30–50% without increasing energy consumption. This project saves Santa Ana taxpayers' money while also decreasing the city's carbon footprint.

The Smart Energy Decisions Innovation Award recognizes outstanding work in support of the dramatic transformation taking place in today's electric power markets. SBT Alliance is proud to have been a partner in this project, furthering the transformation of today's facilities into smarter ecosystems through innovative IoT solutions. Learn more about this project and SBT Alliance's role here: www.SBT-Alliance.com/santa-ana

About SBT Alliance: Smarter Building Technologies Alliance is committed to delivering innovative solutions that redefine how energy efficiency and Internet of Things (IoT) applications are engineered, deployed, and supported long term. Learn more about SBT Alliance by visiting SBT-Alliance.com.

