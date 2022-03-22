20 seconds ago
Schlumberger suspends new investment and technology deployment in Russian operations

World Oil

Schlumberger provided the following update with regard to its operations in Russia:

Schlumberger suspends new investment and technology deployment in Russian operations-oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

“We have watched with immense concern as the conflict in Ukraine has escalated,” said Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch. “First and foremost, we are deeply focused on the health, safety and security of our employees, colleagues and their families in Ukraine, Russia and throughout the region.

“As the situation has developed, we have been evaluating our path forward, and have decided to immediately suspend new investment and technology deployment to our Russia operations.

We continue to actively monitor this dynamic situation and will fulfill any existing activity in full compliance with applicable international laws and sanctions.

“Safety and security are at the core of who we are as a company, and we urge a cessation of the conflict and a restoration of safety and security in the region.”​

