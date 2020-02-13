Schneider Electric’s Secure Power Division Celebrates an Award-Winning Year in 2019

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced that its Secure Power Division received more than 20 awards across leadership, offers, and programs in 2019, leading the way in the data center and IT industries. In addition to the awards, a number of media, analysts and industry organizations recognized Secure Power with prestigious rankings. Most recently, independent technology channel research firm Canalys named Schneider Electric an EMEA Channel Leadership Champion.

''The recognition we've received over the past year validates our position as an industry leader and our responsibilities to our customers, employees and environment,'' said Pankaj Sharma, Executive Vice President, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric. "We're committed to providing our customers with innovative energy management solutions that enable the all electric, all digital world where life is on everywhere, for everyone. These awards demonstrate success around our efforts to achieve this mission.''

Innovation fueled by diversity and inclusion

Secure Power executives received significant recognition in the past year for their leadership and influence on the industry. Schneider Electric's innovation and commitment to diversity were two themes that set the company apart and led to multiple accolades including:

Kevin Brown , Senior Vice President EcoStruxure Solutions and Chief Marketing Officer, was named IoT World CxO of the Year in the Solution Provider category. IoT World honored Brown for his ability to drive innovation and embrace disruption in the IT industry. "Our mindset is quite simple: we put the needs of our customers front and center and we focus on helping them achieve their goals," said Brown. "In my experience, a diverse team provides a competitive advantage by enhancing our understanding of our customers and their needs."

Steven Carlini , Vice President of Innovation and Data Centers, was named to the Data Economy Future 100 List of the top personalities to watch in the next decade who are posed to heavily influence the global data center and cloud market.

, Vice President of Innovation and Data Centers, was named to the of the top personalities to watch in the next decade who are posed to heavily influence the global data center and cloud market. Ivonne Valdes , Vice President of Global Strategic Accounts, was awarded the Infrastructure Masons 2019 Diversity and Inclusion Champion Award. This award celebrates industry leaders who've made a significant impact for women and underrepresented groups, paving a way to attract and retain a diverse talent pool to the Digital Infrastructure industry. Valdes was also named to the HITEC Top 100 for the ninth year.

, Vice President of Global Strategic Accounts, was awarded the Award. This award celebrates industry leaders who've made a significant impact for women and underrepresented groups, paving a way to attract and retain a diverse talent pool to the Digital Infrastructure industry. Valdes was also named to the for the ninth year. CRN 2019 Women of the Channel Award – Seven Secure Power executives were recognized for their channel expertise and vision, inspiring the next generation to join the tech industry.

– Seven Secure Power executives were recognized for their channel expertise and vision, inspiring the next generation to join the tech industry. HITEC Top 100 – Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council named three Secure Power executives to the Top 100 list of the most influential and notable Hispanic professionals in the technology industry.

Schneider Electric edge computing solutions awarded for innovation and design

The Secure Power Division has a strong legacy in the data center industry and now is driving transformation at the edge of the network. In 2019, the company was recognized for its data center and edge computing solutions including:

EcoStruxure IT Expert, the industry's first next-generation, cloud-based Data Center Infrastructure Management solution (DCIM), which received multiple awards including: Network Computing Awards 2019 - IT Optimization Product of the Year ; DCS Awards 2019 - Data Center ICT Management Innovation of the Year ; 2019 SDC Awards - AI / Machine Learning Innovation of the Year.

; DCS Awards 2019 - ; 2019 SDC Awards - EcoStruxure Pod Data Center won Data Center Design and Build Product of the Year at the Electrical Review Awards 2019. The award recognizes Schneider Electric for innovation within the data center infrastructure market and the solution as an industry first.

Programs maximize success for IT channel partners

The Secure Power Division is home of the leading brand worldwide for integrated IT physical infrastructure, APC by Schneider Electric. The APC global partner network includes more than 150,000 IT Solution Providers. To ensure partners' growth, the company continuously builds and improves its partner programs and educational opportunities to offer best-in-class support. In 2019, Schneider Electric channel programs received recognition as best-in-class, including:

For the 10 th year in a row, CRN rated the APC by Schneider Electric Channel Partner Program 5-Star for offering best-in-class training, financial resources, and marketing assistance.

year in a row, CRN rated the for offering best-in-class training, financial resources, and marketing assistance. In the Canalys Channel Leadership Matrix December 2019 APC by Schneider Electric was named as a channel 'Champion.' The honor acknowledges Secure Power's investment in its EMEA Channel Partner Program process to drive simplicity and ease of doing business. It also recognizes the program for prioritizing investments in partner profitability and business models, and demonstrates a commitment to maintaining or growing the share of revenue generated through partners.

