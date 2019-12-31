SDRL Stock Soars 16% on Multiple Contract Extensions in Middle East

Over the course of 2019, SDRL stock has had a bit of a rollercoaster ride, but it is finishing the year strongly. The stock is down by as much as 70% this year, but in December, it managed to climb by as much as 250%. On December 30, Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) made another major announcement that could have a positive effect on its stock going into the new year.

Key Development

Late Monday, the company announced that it has managed to secure an extension of its current contracts in the Middle East. The company managed to ...