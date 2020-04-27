SDX Energy PLC Announces Notice of AGM

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / SDX Energy Plc (AIM:SDX), the MENA-focused oil and gas company, announces that it will hold its annual general meeting ("AGM") on 22 May 2020 at 10:00 am (UK time). The notice of AGM and form of proxy have today been posted to shareholders, and copies have been uploaded onto the Company's website (www.sdxenergy.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Whilst shareholder participation at the AGM is important to the Board of Directors, the Board fully supports the current UK Government requirements for people to avoid both gatherings of more than two people who do not live together and all non-essential travel and social contact (the "Stay at Home Measures"). As such, shareholders should not attempt to attend the AGM in person which will be held at Choumert Grove Car Park,13 Choumert Grove, Peckham, London SE15 4RB. Any shareholders who attempt to seek admission to the AGM will be denied entry while the compulsory Stay at Home Measures (as revised from time to time) continue to be in force. The Company is taking these precautionary measures to safeguard its shareholders', stakeholders' and employees' health and make the AGM as safe and efficient as possible.

Shareholders wishing to vote on any of the resolutions are urged to do so by appointing the chairman of the AGM as a proxy to vote on your behalf. You can appoint the chairman as proxy by:

• Logging on to www.signalshares.com and submitting your proxy appointment online; or

• Completing and returning the proxy form by post to Link Asset Services at The Registry, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent BR3 4TU; or

• Submitting (if you are a CREST member) a proxy appointment electronically, by using the CREST voting service.

Proxy appointments, whether submitted electronically or by post, must be received by Link Asset Services by no later than 10.00 am on 20 May 2020.

If the Stay at Home Measures are revised with effect before the AGM in a manner which, in the view of the Board, permits shareholders to attend in person, the Company will make an announcement by RIS if the Board decides to change the above arrangements.

About SDX

SDX is an international oil and gas exploration, production and development company, headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with a principal focus on MENA. In Egypt, SDX has a working interest in three producing assets. In the South Disouq gas field in the Nile Delta, the Company is operator and has a 55% working interest. In the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez, the Company has two non-operated oil interests; 50% in North West Gemsa and 50% in Meseda. In Morocco, SDX has a 75% working interest in the Sebou concession, situated in the Gharb Basin. These producing gas assets in Morocco are characterised by exceptionally low operating costs and fixed price gas contracts making them particularly resilient in a low oil price environment. SDX's portfolio also includes high impact exploration opportunities in both Egypt and Morocco.

For further information, please see the Company's website at www.sdxenergy.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

