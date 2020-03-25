Seaboard Corporation Announces Change Of Location Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

SHAWNEE MISSION, Kan., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaboard Corporation (NYSE AMERICAN: SEB) announced today that the location of the Seaboard Corporation Annual Meeting to be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 will be changed to the Company's offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Shawnee Mission, Kansas, instead of the Weston Waltham, Waltham, Massachusetts, due to the cancellation by the Weston Waltham of event space rentals through the end of April as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

There are no changes to the matters to be voted on at the Annual Meeting and the form of Proxy and process for stockholders to vote their shares remains the same.

In summary, the Seaboard Corporation Annual Stockholders meeting will be held as follows:

Location: Seaboard Corporation

9000 West 67th Street

Shawnee Mission, Kansas



Date and April 27, 2020 Time: 1:00 p.m. Central Time

