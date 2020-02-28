SEACOR Holdings Announces Results for the&#xA0;Year and Fourth Quarter Ended December&#xA0;31, 2019

 February 28, 2020
SEACOR Holdings Announces Results for the Year and Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) (the “Company”) today announced its results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019:

  • Net income attributable to stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $26.8 million ($1.38 per diluted share) compared with $58.1 million ($3.04 per diluted share) for the year ended December 31, 2018.  The prior year benefited from a net gain of $42.6 million ($2.18 per diluted share) related to the sale of the Company's interest in Hawker Pacific Airservices ("Hawker").
  • Net loss attributable to stockholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $1.9 million ($0.10 per diluted share) compared with $4.7 million ($0.26 per diluted share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.  The prior year quarter benefited from $5.5 million ($0.30 per diluted share) of net income related to the accelerated amortization of non-cash deferred gains.  Excluding these non-cash gains, loss per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 improved by $0.46 compared with the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
  • “Cash Earnings” for the year ended December 31, 2019, after expensing all charges for maintenance, were $110.6 million compared with $57.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 and were $20.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared with $10.6 million for the same quarter last year.

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures "Cash Earnings" and OIBDA in this release; a reconciliation to their closest U.S. GAAP measure is included in "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release.

Charles Fabrikant, Executive Chairman, commented on the quarter's results as follows:

 "Cash earnings almost doubled in 2019 compared with 2018 as several of our businesses had record performance.  SEACOR Island Lines had its best year ever, with growth in demand for shipments into the Bahamas and Caribbean.  Waterman Logistics was successful in winning several significant U.S. government cargo moves throughout the year.  Our Jones Act dry bulk vessels produced good cash and harbor towing had 5% more ship assists over last year.  Unfortunately, the inland business battled severe headwinds.  The St. Louis harbor was closed for about 40 days this past year bringing activity to a virtual standstill for our terminals and fleets.  The trade war with China severely curtailed grain exports.  Witt O'Brien's also had less activity than 2018.

In 2019, we expensed approximately $23 million in dry-docking costs and overhauls to maintain our assets.  The related out-of-service time cost us approximately $7 million in lost revenue.”
  

﻿The "Operating Discussion" below is a comparison of results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 with the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Operating Discussion

Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services - Operating income and OIBDA were $7.6 million and $17.8 million, in the current year quarter compared with $10.8 million and $21.5 million excluding the accelerated amortization of previously deferred gains of $7.0 million in the prior year quarter, respectively.  Operating results were impacted by $9.0 million of regulatory dry-docking costs. $2.3 million more than the prior year quarter.  During the quarter Ocean Services docked one U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical carrier and one PCTC.

SEACOR Island Lines activity continued to increase in its core markets and it also experienced a boost in demand due to Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts.  Waterman Logistics had increased success this quarter winning bids to move specialized cargo for the U.S. government.  The dry bulk carrier fleet benefited from steady cargo volumes and a full quarter of operations with no dry-dockings.  In the aggregate, these service lines had a positive incremental contribution of $9.9 million compared with the prior year quarter.

Inland Transportation & Logistics Services - Operating income and OIBDA were $1.4 million and $7.5 million in the current year quarter compared with $8.3 million and $13.8 million in the prior year quarter, respectively.  U.S. grain exports through the Center Gulf were down 8% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018, reducing demand for barge freight and negatively impacting activity levels at the terminals and fleets on the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers. The primary culprits were the China trade war, U.S. government farm subsidy programs which were a disincentive to exports, and competition from South America.  Operating results for Inland Services also continued to be impacted by higher costs due to the prolonged flooding experienced earlier in the year and resulting high-water conditions.

Witt O’Brien’s - Operating loss and negative OIBDA were $(0.7) million and $(0.5) million, respectively, in the current year quarter compared with operating income and OIBDA of $5.9 million and $6.6 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. The primary factors impacting the current year quarter's results were a lack of activity responding to seasonal storms, lower activity in the U.S. Virgin Islands and a bad debt charge of $0.8 million.

Capital Commitments - The Company’s capital commitments as of December 31, 2019 were $62.2 million and included four U.S.-flag harbor tugs, the Company's interest in two foreign-flag rail ferries, four inland river dry-cargo barges, two inland river towboats, other equipment and vessel and terminal improvements.  Subsequent to December 31, 2019, the Company committed to purchase two inland river dry-cargo barges and other equipment for $2.5 million.

Liquidity and Debt - During the current year quarter, the Company repurchased $1.8 million in principal amount of its 3.0% Convertible Senior Notes for $1.8 million.  Subsequent to December 31, 2019, the Company repurchased $2.2 million in principal amount of its 3.0% Convertible Senior Notes for $2.2 million.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company’s balances of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, restricted cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $86.4 million.  As of December 31, 2019, total outstanding debt was $314.5 million and the Company had $225.0 million of borrowing capacity under its credit facilities.

Equity -  As of December 31, 2019, the total shares outstanding were 20,176,168.

SEACOR Holdings Inc. (“SEACOR”) is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics and risk management consultancy.  SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol CKH.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters.  Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by management of the Company.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements.  Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including risks relating to weakening demand for the Company’s services as a result of unplanned customer suspensions, cancellations, rate reductions or non-renewals of vessel charters or failures to finalize commitments to charter vessels, increased government legislation and regulation of the Company’s businesses that could increase the cost of operations, increased competition if the Jones Act is repealed, liability, legal fees and costs in connection with the provision of emergency response services, decreased demand for the Company’s services as a result of declines in the global economy, declines in valuations in the global financial markets and a lack of liquidity in the credit sectors, including, interest rate fluctuations, availability of credit, inflation rates, change in laws, trade barriers, commodity prices and currency exchange fluctuations, activity in foreign countries and changes in foreign political, military and economic conditions, changes in foreign and domestic oil and gas exploration and production activity, safety record requirements related to Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, decreased demand for Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services due to construction of additional refined petroleum product, natural gas or crude oil pipelines or due to decreased demand for refined petroleum products, crude oil or chemical products or a change in existing methods of delivery, compliance with U.S. and foreign government laws and regulations, including environmental laws and regulations and economic sanctions, the dependence of Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services and Inland Transportation & Logistics Services on several key customers, consolidation of the Company’s customer base, the ongoing need to replace aging vessels, industry fleet capacity, restrictions imposed by the Shipping Acts on the amount of foreign ownership of the Company’s Common Stock, operational risks of Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services and Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, effects of adverse weather conditions and seasonality, the level of grain export volume, the effect of fuel prices on barge towing costs, variability in freight rates for inland river barges, the effect of international economic and political factors on Inland Transportation & Logistics Services’ operations, the ability to realize anticipated benefits from acquisitions and other strategic transactions, adequacy of insurance coverage, the attraction and retention of qualified personnel by the Company, changes in U.S. and international trade policies and various other matters and factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control as well as those discussed in Item 1A. (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Annual report on Form 10-K and other reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).  It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors.  Consequently, the preceding should not be considered to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties.  Given these factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law.  It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the SEC, including  Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any).  These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

For additional information, contact Investor Relations at (954) 627-5278 or visit SEACOR’s website at www.seacorholdings.com.

 
SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data, unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Operating Revenues$192,761  $213,838  $799,966  $835,750 
Costs and Expenses:       
Operating146,265  150,374  583,633  591,848 
Administrative and general27,134  26,718  105,517  102,907 
Depreciation and amortization17,451  17,510  68,571  74,579 
 190,850  194,602  757,721  769,334 
Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net651  6,014  2,910  19,583 
Operating Income2,562  25,250  45,155  85,999 
Other Income (Expense):       
Interest income1,488  2,245  7,471  8,730 
Interest expense(4,401) (6,181) (19,233) (31,683)
Debt extinguishment losses, net(171) (6,017) (2,244) (11,626)
Marketable security gains (losses), net1,898  (11,128) 18,394  (12,431)
Foreign currency gains (losses), net1,351  (2,280) (312) (2,264)
Other, net(20) 13  (134) 54,964 
 145  (23,348) 3,942  5,690 
Income Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies2,707  1,902  49,097  91,689 
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)2,817  (4,519) 9,829  8,415 
Income (Loss) Before Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies(110) 6,421  39,268  83,274 
Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax(1,802) (1,987) (5,250) (72)
Net Income (Loss)(1,912) 4,434  34,018  83,202 
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries5  9,120  7,244  25,054 
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc.$(1,917) $(4,686) $26,774  $58,148 
       
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc.$(0.10) $(0.26) $1.41  $3.22 
       
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc.$(0.10) $(0.26) $1.38  $3.04 
        
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:       
Basic19,933,277  18,165,361  18,949,981  18,080,778 
Diluted19,933,277  18,165,361  20,306,332  19,575,689 
        
OIBDA(1)$20,013  $42,760  $113,726  $160,578 
OIBDA Attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc.(1)$20,013  $29,822  $97,727  $119,753 
                

______________________

  1. Non-GAAP Financial Measure.  See explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures included elsewhere in this release.
 
SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018
Operating Revenues $192,761  $200,658  $197,023  $209,524  $213,838 
Costs and Expenses:          
Operating 146,265  147,386  142,871  147,111  150,374 
Administrative and general 27,134  24,923  26,714  26,746  26,718 
Depreciation and amortization 17,451  16,975  17,009  17,136  17,510 
  190,850  189,284  186,594  190,993  194,602 
Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net 651  1,145  677  437  6,014 
Operating Income 2,562  12,519  11,106  18,968  25,250 
Other Income (Expense):          
Interest income 1,488  2,198  1,885  1,900  2,245 
Interest expense (4,401) (4,816) (4,903) (5,113) (6,181)
Debt extinguishment losses, net (171) (777) (503) (793) (6,017)
Marketable security gains (losses), net 1,898  144  13,284  3,068  (11,128)
Foreign currency gains (losses), net 1,351  (1,877) (191) 405  (2,280)
Other, net (20) 505  25  (644) 13 
  145  (4,623) 9,597  (1,177) (23,348)
Income Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies 2,707  7,896  20,703  17,791  1,902 
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 2,817  1,417  3,390  2,205  (4,519)
Income (Loss) Before Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies (110) 6,479  17,313  15,586  6,421 
Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (1,802) (618) (312) (2,518) (1,987)
Net Income (Loss) (1,912) 5,861  17,001  13,068  4,434 
Net Income (Loss) attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries 5  (544) 2,448  5,335  9,120 
Net Income (Loss) attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc. $(1,917) $6,405  $14,553  $7,733  $(4,686)
           
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $(0.10) $0.33  $0.80  $0.42  $(0.26)
           
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $(0.10) $0.32  $0.76  $0.41  $(0.26)
           
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:          
Basic 19,933  19,322  18,289  18,233  18,165 
Diluted 19,933  20,739  19,634  19,571  18,165 
Common Shares Outstanding at Period End 20,176  20,179  18,550  18,528  18,330 
           
OIBDA(1) $20,013  $29,494  $28,115  $36,104  $42,760 
OIBDA attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc.(1) $20,013  $28,813  $21,905  $26,996  $29,822 
                     

______________________

  1. Non-GAAP Financial Measure.  See explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures included elsewhere in this release.
 
SEACOR HOLDINGS INC. 
SEGMENT INFORMATION 
(in thousands, unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018
Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services          
Operating Revenues $101,674  $102,661  $109,681  $109,272  $97,366 
Costs and Expenses:          
Operating 72,759  66,888  71,230  69,932  64,234 
Administrative and general 11,190  9,404  9,423  10,198  10,132 
Depreciation and amortization 10,228  10,191  10,230  10,337  10,707 
  94,177  86,483  90,883  90,467  85,073 
Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net 121  804  349  17  5,496 
Operating Income 7,618  16,982  19,147  18,822  17,789 
Other Income (Expense):          
Foreign currency gains (losses), net 52  (104) 1  (47) (17)
Other, net 6  505  28  (651) (15)
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (1,238) (242) 700  111  (23)
Segment Profit(1) $6,438  $17,141  $19,876  $18,235  $17,734 
           
OIBDA(2) $17,846  $27,173  $29,377  $29,159  $28,496 
OIBDA(2) attributable to stockholders $17,846  $26,492  $23,167  $20,051  $15,558 
Dry-docking expenditures for U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical
carriers, dry bulk carriers and PCTC’s (included in operating costs and expenses)		 $8,752  $4,310  $1,925  $1,581  $6,430 
Out-of-service days for dry-dockings of U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical carriers, dry bulk carriers and PCTC’s 76  42  30  15  147 
Dry-docking expenditures for all other vessels $289  $1,783  $1,447  $1,250  $269 
           
Inland Transportation & Logistics Services          
Operating Revenues $68,257  $72,020  $61,455  $65,602  $77,513 
Costs and Expenses:          
Operating 57,912  62,775  54,486  54,245  60,801 
Administrative and general 3,324  3,327  3,133  3,356  3,381 
Depreciation and amortization 6,144  5,694  5,699  5,725  5,490 
  67,380  71,796  63,318  63,326  69,672 
Gains on Asset Dispositions 522  330  330  420  481 
Operating Income (Loss) 1,399  554  (1,533) 2,696  8,322 
Other Income (Expense):          
Foreign currency gains (losses), net 1,249  (1,729) (191) 459  (2,240)
Other, net         37 
Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (2,346) (1,084) (618) (2,472) (2,571)
Segment Profit (Loss)(1) $302  $(2,259) $(2,342) $683  $3,548 
           
OIBDA(2) $7,543  $6,248  $4,166  $8,421  $13,812 


 
SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued)
(in thousands, unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018
Witt O’Brien’s          
Operating Revenues $20,742  $24,345  $23,753  $32,943  $37,702 
Costs and Expenses:          
Operating 14,266  16,323  15,691  21,772  24,258 
Administrative and general 7,008  5,718  6,831  6,402  6,876 
Depreciation and amortization 210  210  209  206  660 
  21,484  22,251  22,731  28,380  31,794 
Gains on Asset Dispositions 8  10       
Operating Income (Loss) (734) 2,104  1,022  4,563  5,908 
Other Income (Expense):          
Foreign currency losses, net (1)       (1)
Other, net (457) (1) (2) (3)  
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax 333  764  (128) (67) 113 
Segment Profit (Loss) $(859) $2,867  $892  $4,493  $6,020 
           
OIBDA(2) $(524) $2,314  $1,231  $4,769  $6,568 
           
Other          
Operating Revenues $2,099  $1,635  $2,142  $1,805  $1,290 
Costs and Expenses:          
Operating 1,335  1,404  1,472  1,253  1,106 
Administrative and general 967  846  837  839  551 
Depreciation and amortization 499  501  493  489  237 
  2,801  2,751  2,802  2,581  1,894 
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions   34  (2)   37 
Operating Loss (702) (1,082) (662) (776) (567)
Other Income (Expense):          
Foreign currency losses, net         (4)
Other, net 431        (105)
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax 1,449  (56) (266) (90) 494 
Segment Profit (Loss)(1) $1,178  $(1,138) $(928) $(866) $(182)
           
Corporate and Eliminations          
Operating Revenues $(11) $(3) $(8) $(98) $(33)
Costs and Expenses:          
Operating (7) (4) (8) (91) (25)
Administrative and general 4,645  5,628  6,490  5,951  5,778 
Depreciation and amortization 370  379  378  379  416 
  5,008  6,003  6,860  6,239  6,169 
Losses on Asset Dispositions   (33)      
Operating Loss $(5,019) $(6,039) $(6,868) $(6,337) $(6,202)
Other Income (Expense):          
Foreign currency gains (losses), net $51  $(44) $(1) $(7) $(18)
Other, net   1  (1) 10  96 
                

______________________

  1. Includes amounts attributable to both SEACOR and noncontrolling interests.
  2. Non-GAAP Financial Measure.  See explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures included elsewhere in this release.
 
SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, unaudited)
 
  Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018
ASSETS          
Current Assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $77,222  $76,815  $138,757  $141,152  $144,221 
Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 1,222  1,221  1,221  2,992  2,991 
Marketable securities 7,936  6,038  39,368  33,384  30,316 
Receivables:          
Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 194,022  199,013  164,964  174,278  171,828 
Other 38,881  43,449  38,297  32,635  38,881 
Inventories 5,255  5,224  5,293  4,914  4,530 
Prepaid expenses and other 6,971  6,130  5,640  5,809  5,382 
Total current assets 331,509  337,890  393,540  395,164  398,149 
Property and Equipment:          
Historical cost 1,442,382  1,424,907  1,416,084  1,413,488  1,407,329 
Accumulated depreciation (624,024) (607,727) (593,168) (577,136) (560,819)
Net property and equipment 818,358  817,180  822,916  836,352  846,510 
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 144,539  153,464  161,518  167,325   
Investments, at Equity, and Advances to 50% or Less Owned Companies 157,108  154,968  155,645  155,290  156,886 
Construction Reserve Funds   3,908  3,908  3,908  3,908 
Goodwill 32,701  32,668  32,714  32,720  32,708 
Intangible Assets, Net 20,996  21,884  22,773  23,662  24,551 
Other Assets 7,761  8,284  10,376  7,385  8,312 
  $1,512,972  $1,530,246  $1,603,390  $1,621,806  $1,471,024 
           
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY          
Current Liabilities:          
Current portion of long-term debt $58,854  $76,426  $78,301  $8,308  $8,497 
Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities 36,011  36,422  36,171  35,540   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 57,595  54,921  35,132  50,097  59,607 
Other current liabilities 57,501  67,603  64,796  67,456  55,659 
Total current liabilities 209,961  235,372  214,400  161,401  123,763 
Long-Term Debt 255,612  241,408  234,445  315,303  346,128 
Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities 108,295  116,866  125,182  131,862   
Deferred Income Taxes 105,661  103,489  99,938  97,758  94,420 
Deferred Gains and Other Liabilities 20,929  20,463  20,768  20,688  52,871 
Total liabilities 700,458  717,598  694,733  727,012  617,182 
Equity:          
SEACOR Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:          
Preferred stock          
Common stock 408  408  392  392  390 
Additional paid-in capital 1,661,002  1,659,428  1,600,838  1,598,804  1,596,642 
Retained earnings 517,106  519,023  512,618  498,065  474,809 
Shares held in treasury, at cost (1,365,792) (1,365,594) (1,366,432) (1,366,267) (1,366,773)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (998) (1,400) (995) (903) (914)
  811,726  811,865  746,421  730,091  704,154 
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 788  783  162,236  164,703  149,688 
Total equity 812,514  812,648  908,657  894,794  853,842 
  $1,512,972  $1,530,246  $1,603,390  $1,621,806  $1,471,024 
                     

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information furnished in this release includes non-GAAP financial measures that differ from measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including OIBDA and Cash Earnings.

The Company defines OIBDA as operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.  The Company includes maintenance and repair costs, including major overhauls and regulatory dry-dockings, and gains or losses (or impairments) on asset dispositions in OIBDA.  The Company defines Cash Earnings as OIBDA further adjusted to exclude the amortization of non-cash deferred gains and amounts attributable to its minority partner in SEA-Vista as well as the gain or loss associated with marking-to-market securities held for investment, accrued net cash expense associated with interest on debt obligations, and the Company’s estimate of cash taxes.  Other companies may calculate OIBDA and Cash Earnings differently than the Company, which may limit their usefulness as comparative measures.  In addition, each of these measures does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and are not measures of the Company’s ability to fund its cash needs.  OIBDA and Cash Earnings are each financial metrics used by management (i) as a supplemental internal measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations; (ii) as a criteria for annual incentive bonuses paid to Company officers and other shore-based employees; and (iii) to compare to the OIBDA and Cash Earnings of other companies when evaluating potential acquisitions.  In addition, the Company believes Cash Earnings is meaningful to investors because it assists in evaluating the Company’s results of operations and net cash generated by business activities across previous and subsequent accounting periods and to better understand the long-term performance of the Company.  The Company views OIBDA and Cash Earnings as measures of operating performance not liquidity.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to their most closely comparable U.S. GAAP measures (amounts in thousands, except per share data).

    
 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
U.S. GAAP Measures       
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Stockholders$(1,917) $(4,686) $26,774  $58,148 
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share(1)$(0.10) $(0.26) $1.38  $3.04 
        
Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures       
Operating Income (U.S. GAAP)$2,562  $25,250  $45,155  $85,999 
(+) Depreciation and amortization17,451  17,510  68,571  74,579 
OIBDA(2)20,013  42,760  113,726  160,578 
(–) Amortization of deferred gains(3)(330) (9,759) (1,322) (25,737)
(–) OIBDA less amortization of deferred gains attributable to noncontrolling interests  (8,593) (15,999) (30,292)
(–) Cash interest paid, net(4)(1,459) (1,581) (4,220) (15,408)
(–) Income tax obligation(6) (1,068) (25) (18,915)
(+/–) Marketable security gains (losses), net1,898  (11,128) 18,394  (12,431)
Cash Earnings20,116  10,631  110,554  57,795 
(–) Make-whole premium to redeem the 7.375% notes      (5,601)
(+) Return from sale of Hawker Pacific Airservices, Limited(5)      51,000 
Proxy for cash earned$20,116  $10,631  $110,554  $103,194 
                

______________________

  1. Includes diluted earnings (loss) per common share of $0.08 and $(0.48) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, related to marking-to-market the Company’s marketable security portfolio.  Includes diluted earnings (loss) per common share of $0.72 and $(0.50) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, related to marking-to-market the Company’s marketable security portfolio.
  2. All references to OIBDA in this release are calculated in the same manner.
  3. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, amortization of deferred gains is included in gains on asset dispositions.  For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, amortization of deferred gains may be included in operating expenses as a reduction to rental expense and/or included in gains on asset dispositions.
  4. Amount is net of interest income, excludes capitalized interest, and is net of our partner’s portion of SEA-Vista net interest expense of $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and $1.2 million and $2.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
  5. Cash profit from the sale of the Company's 34.2% interest in Hawker Pacific Airservices, Limited in April 2018.
 
SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.
FLEET COUNTS
(unaudited)
 
  Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018
Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services          
Bulk Transportation Services:          
Petroleum and chemical carriers - U.S.-flag 9 9 9 9 10
Bulk carriers - U.S.-flag 2 2 2 2 2
Port & Infrastructure Services:          
Harbor tugs - U.S.-flag 24 24 24 24 24
Harbor tugs - Foreign-flag 8 8 8 8 8
Offshore tug - U.S.-flag 1 1 1 1 1
Ocean liquid tank barges - U.S.-flag 5 5 5 5 5
Ocean liquid tank barges - Foreign-flag 1 1 1 1 1
Specialty vessels - Foreign-flag(1) 2 2 2 1 
Logistics Services:          
PCTC(2) - U.S.-flag 4 4 4 4 4
Short-sea container/RORO(3) vessels - Foreign-flag 8 8 9 9 9
RORO(3) & deck barges - U.S.-flag 7 7 7 7 7
Rail ferries - Foreign-flag 2 2 2 2 2
  73 73 74 73 73
           
Inland Transportation & Logistics Services          
Bulk Transportation Services:          
Dry-cargo barges 1,372 1,375 1,372 1,374 1,372
Liquid tank barges 20 20 20 20 20
Specialty barges(4) 5 5 5 5 5
Towboats:          
4,000 hp - 6,600 hp 19 18 18 18 18
3,300 hp - 3,900 hp 3 3 3 3 3
Less than 3,300 hp 2 2 2 2 2
Port & Infrastructure Services:          
Harbor boats:          
1,100 hp - 2,000 hp 18 18 18 18 18
Less than 1,100 hp 6 6 6 6 6
Logistics Services:          
Dry-cargo barges 35 32 35 33 35
Towboats:          
Less than 3,300 hp 1    
  1,481 1,479 1,479 1,479 1,479
           

______________________

  1. One line handling vessel and one crew transportation vessel.
  2. Pure Car/Truck Carrier.
  3. Roll On/Roll Off.
  4. Includes non-certificated 10,000 and 30,000 barrel inland river liquid tank barges.

Primary Logo


