Seacor Marine Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

HOUSTON, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and wind farm facilities worldwide, today announced results for its fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
As a result of the announced sale of its North Sea Standby Safety business on November 1, 2019, the Company classified its standby safety assets as held for sale as of the end of the third quarter 2019. All of the results presented exclude the standby safety operations which are classified as discontinued operations.
Fourth quarter highlights include:
Average dayrates, excluding those for the CTV fleet, increased to $11,071 from $10,946 in the third quarter of 2019. This is the highest average dayrate the Company has realized for a quarter since the first quarter of 2016.
Increase in net cash provided by operating activities to $9.7 million from $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Completion of the sale of the North Sea Standby Safety business on December 2, 2019, which generated net proceeds of $27.4 million.
Completion of the sale of eight additional vessels during the fourth quarter for total aggregate net proceeds of $38.9 million of which $32.6 million was cash.
The fourth quarter results include one-time restructuring charges of $0.4 million resulting from the Company’s continuing cost reduction initiatives. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company implemented initiatives providing $2.9 million in annualized recurring administrative and general savings and maintained its target of projected annual savings of at least $8.0 million, of which it has already achieved $7.5 million. The Company anticipates that the initiatives will impact all of its reportable segments and expects the bulk of the initiatives to be completed by the second quarter of 2020.
Overall, total operating revenues for the fourth quarter were $49.1 million, operating loss was $10.5 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $23.1 million. This compares in the third quarter of 2019 to operating revenues of $54.7 million, operating loss of $3.4 million, and DVP of $27.5 million. The decrease in DVP in the fourth quarter is primarily due to lower fleet wide utilization from increased out of service days for repairs and maintenance, especially in the European wind farm support business. This decrease was partially offset by lower operating costs.
Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented on SEACOR Marine's fourth quarter results:
“We ended 2019 with ample liquidity and continued improvement in our operating performance. During the fourth quarter, we completed two significant sale transactions that generated more than $50 million of cash and continued with our relentless efforts to adapt our fleet mix and overhead structure to the business cycle.
“Our operating metrics of average rates and utilization improved year on year, reflecting our efforts to hi-grade our fleet mix to meet customer demands. DVP for the fourth quarter was resilient, especially for a seasonally slower period of the year, and cash flows from operating activities remained positive for the third sequential quarter.
“DVP and cash flow numbers are net after expensing all drydocking and repair and maintenance costs. We do not capitalize any such expenses, unless they enhance the marketability of the vessel or are required for charter employment.
“Seven of the eight platform supply vessels (“PSVs”) in the SEACOSCO joint venture have now been delivered from China and mobilized to offshore markets worldwide. The delivery costs and mobilization charges have been expensed and reflected in equity earnings. The majority of these vessels are battery hybrid powered and continue to build our market leading track record of fuel-efficient operations with lower carbon emissions.
“We continue to closely monitor the impact of COVID-19 on the market. We have accelerated pandemic-related training drills across our fleet based upon the industry’s best practices and are ensuring active communication between our shore-based departments and seagoing mariners to best respond to challenges as they arise.”
For the fourth quarter of 2019, net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine’s continuing operations was $20.5 million ($0.74 loss per basic and diluted share) and operating loss was $10.5 million. Net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine’s continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $7.8 million ($0.34 loss per basic and diluted share) and operating loss was $11.3 million, which included $9.4 million of one-time miscellaneous revenues.
___________________
(1
)
Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability when applied to reportable segments and a non-GAAP measure when applied to individual vessels, fleet categories or the combined fleet. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its individual vessels, fleet categories, regions and combined fleet, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation for owned vessels vs. leased-in expense for leased-in vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 8 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.
SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and windfarm facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.
Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS (in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Operating Revenues
$
49,070
$
58,897
$
201,492
$
203,567
Costs and Expenses:
Operating
25,978
32,435
123,725
132,274
Administrative and general
11,928
10,629
44,726
46,454
Lease expense
3,570
3,410
16,158
13,239
Depreciation and amortization
15,412
15,901
64,012
68,841
56,888
62,375
248,621
260,808
Loss on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net
(2,679
)
(7,775
)
(5,397
)
(11,268
)
Operating Loss
(10,497
)
(11,253
)
(52,526
)
(68,509
)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income
$
559
353
1,445
1,222
Interest expense
(7,397
)
(7,327
)
(30,056
)
(27,404
)
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees
(21
)
(5
)
(108
)
(29
)
Loss on Debt Extinguishment
—
—
—
(638
)
Derivative (gains) losses, net
(663
)
12,651
71
2,854
Foreign currency losses, net
(1,037
)
(430
)
(1,661
)
(1,397
)
Other, net
(1
)
(1
)
(1
)
677
(8,560
)
5,241
(30,310
)
(24,715
)
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(19,057
)
(6,012
)
(82,836
)
(93,224
)
Income Tax Benefit
(2,306
)
(50
)
(7,912
)
(13,354
)
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(16,751
)
(5,962
)
(74,924
)
(79,870
)
Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(2,425
)
(1,818
)
(14,304
)
(3,552
)
Loss from Continuing Operations
(19,176
)
(7,780
)
(89,228
)
(83,422
)
(Loss) Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax
(2,742
)
(189
)
(9,467
)
1,370
Net Loss
(21,918
)
(7,969
)
(98,695
)
(82,052
)
Net Income (Loss) attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries
(1,463
)
(175
)
(5,858
)
(4,444
)
Net Loss attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
$
(20,455
)
$
(7,794
)
$
(92,837
)
$
(77,608
)
Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) Per Common Share and Warrants of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
Continuing operations
$
(0.74
)
$
(0.34
)
$
(3.55
)
$
(3.78
)
Discontinued operations
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.40
)
$
0.07
$
(0.86
)
$
(0.35
)
$
(3.95
)
$
(3.71
)
Weighted Average Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding:
Basic and diluted shares
23,831,920
22,512,886
23,513,065
20,926,307
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS (in thousands, except statistics and per share data)
Dec. 31, 2019
Sep. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Time Charter Statistics:
Average Rates Per Day Worked (excluding crew transfer)
$
11,071
$
10,946
$
10,387
$
9,796
$
10,373
Average Rates Per Day
$
7,260
$
6,981
$
6,843
$
7,109
$
7,199
Fleet Utilization (excluding crew transfer)
62
%
64
%
59
%
57
%
56
%
Fleet Utilization
68
%
74
%
69
%
58
%
60
%
Fleet Available Days (excluding crew transfer)
5,542
6,048
6,491
6,496
6,578
Fleet Available Days
9,007
9,578
9,990
9,916
10,074
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
44,465
$
49,747
$
47,270
$
40,819
$
43,358
Bareboat charter
834
1,765
1,389
1,143
1,168
Other marine services
3,771
3,188
4,153
2,948
14,371
49,070
54,700
52,812
44,910
58,897
Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
15,096
15,879
17,914
16,623
16,824
Repairs and maintenance
3,983
5,495
7,607
7,584
6,327
Drydocking
766
515
1,997
2,570
1,123
Insurance and loss reserves
1,663
1,198
1,763
1,414
1,877
Fuel, lubes and supplies
2,409
2,910
3,202
2,806
3,961
Other
2,061
1,214
2,887
4,169
2,323
25,978
27,211
35,370
35,166
32,435
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
23,092
27,489
17,442
9,744
26,462
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
3,570
4,153
4,298
4,137
3,410
Administrative and general
11,928
11,462
10,524
10,812
10,629
Depreciation and amortization
15,412
16,091
16,412
16,097
15,901
30,910
31,706
31,234
31,046
29,940
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net
(2,679
)
862
(3,848
)
268
(7,775
)
Operating Loss
(10,497
)
(3,355
)
(17,640
)
(21,034
)
(11,253
)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income
559
317
215
354
353
Interest expense
(7,397
)
(7,362
)
(7,633
)
(7,664
)
(7,327
)
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees
(21
)
(26
)
(32
)
(29
)
(5
)
Derivative losses (gains), net
(663
)
3,057
(1,398
)
(925
)
12,651
Foreign currency gains, net
(1,037
)
(370
)
(924
)
670
(430
)
Other, net
(1
)
—
—
—
(1
)
(8,560
)
(4,384
)
(9,772
)
(7,594
)
5,241
Loss Before from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(19,057
)
(7,739
)
(27,412
)
(28,628
)
(6,012
)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
(2,306
)
1,277
(3,052
)
(3,831
)
(50
)
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(16,751
)
(9,016
)
(24,360
)
(24,797
)
(5,962
)
Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(2,425
)
(1,325
)
(7,078
)
(3,476
)
(1,818
)
Loss from Continuing Operations
(19,176
)
(10,341
)
(31,438
)
(28,273
)
(7,780
)
(Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax
(2,742
)
(7,899
)
1,174
-
(189
)
Net Loss
(21,918
)
(18,240
)
(30,264
)
(28,273
)
(7,969
)
Net Income (Loss) attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries
(1,463
)
204
(1,875
)
(2,724
)
(175
)
Net Loss attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
$
(20,455
)
$
(18,444
)
$
(28,389
)
$
(25,549
)
$
(7,794
)
Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) Per Common Share and Warrants of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
Continuing operations
$
(0.74
)
$
(0.49
)
$
(1.31
)
$
(1.16
)
$
(0.34
)
Discontinued operations
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.29
)
$
0.10
$
0.05
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.86
)
$
(0.78
)
$
(1.21
)
$
(1.11
)
$
(0.35
)
Weighted Average Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding:
Basic and Diluted
23,832
23,741
23,382
23,090
22,514
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End
23,708
23,653
23,592
23,350
22,711
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2019
Sep. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
19,285
$
17,851
$
14,058
$
10,588
$
12,656
Fleet utilization
20
%
26
%
34
%
28
%
29
%
Fleet available days
1,956
2,340
2,669
2,698
2,983
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
6
159
325
232
143
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
1,301
1,131
1,322
1,579
1,761
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
7,408
$
10,914
$
12,628
$
8,005
$
10,968
Bareboat charter
732
597
233
—
—
Other marine services
516
838
1,320
1,132
8,709
8,656
12,349
14,181
9,137
19,677
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
3,432
4,353
5,203
4,503
5,227
Repairs and maintenance
782
1,508
2,515
2,778
1,128
Drydocking
252
547
1,801
1,994
147
Insurance and loss reserves
566
371
841
592
974
Fuel, lubes and supplies
407
739
1,107
683
1,055
Other
102
88
113
90
185
5,541
7,606
11,580
10,640
8,716
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)
$
3,115
$
4,743
$
2,601
$
(1,503
)
$
10,961
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
2,283
$
2,758
$
2,942
$
2,911
$
2,053
Depreciation and amortization
5,474
5,634
5,341
5,498
5,550
Africa, primarily West Africa
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
9,435
$
9,316
$
9,365
$
9,461
$
9,411
Fleet utilization
88
%
91
%
81
%
87
%
87
%
Fleet available days
1,349
1,380
1,365
1,313
1,310
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
68
—
54
58
—
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
11,249
$
11,738
$
10,400
$
10,773
$
10,730
Other marine services
1,216
129
753
(637
)
4,247
12,465
11,867
11,153
10,136
14,977
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
3,230
3,308
3,428
3,867
3,665
Repairs and maintenance
1,242
1,323
952
1,184
873
Drydocking
253
(53
)
(48
)
338
(28
)
Insurance and loss reserves
369
230
239
213
307
Fuel, lubes and supplies
817
961
939
754
1,176
Other
976
499
773
2,106
772
6,887
6,268
6,283
8,462
6,765
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
5,578
$
5,599
$
4,870
$
1,674
$
8,212
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
757
$
761
$
787
$
785
$
1,059
Depreciation and amortization
2,608
2,681
2,759
2,356
2,341
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued) (in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2019
Sep. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Middle East and Asia
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
8,843
$
8,795
$
8,182
$
8,386
$
8,856
Fleet utilization
82
%
83
%
79
%
72
%
70
%
Fleet available days
1,901
2,020
2,026
2,061
2,009
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
15
129
73
95
178
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
153
184
115
90
92
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
13,840
$
14,798
$
13,175
$
12,499
$
12,517
Other marine services
678
414
349
228
118
14,518
15,212
13,524
12,727
12,635
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
4,129
4,023
4,292
4,254
4,354
Repairs and maintenance
973
1,387
2,629
2,193
3,077
Drydocking
146
20
275
159
949
Insurance and loss reserves
408
333
381
327
389
Fuel, lubes and supplies
769
701
725
709
1,179
Other
635
567
793
1,100
984
7,060
7,031
9,095
8,742
10,932
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
7,458
$
8,181
$
4,429
$
3,985
$
1,703
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
42
$
43
$
42
$
46
$
49
Depreciation and amortization
3,963
3,914
4,274
4,249
4,154
Latin America
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
8,649
$
6,867
$
8,074
$
12,900
$
11,866
Fleet utilization
69
%
71
%
63
%
71
%
72
%
Fleet available days
429
399
400
541
460
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
35
5
3
5
—
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
65
92
91
90
92
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
2,541
$
1,951
$
2,046
$
4,922
$
3,934
Bareboat charter
102
1,168
1,156
1,143
1,168
Other marine services
261
221
273
635
183
2,904
3,340
3,475
6,700
5,285
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
1,081
846
976
1,556
1,142
Repairs and maintenance
234
298
481
335
362
Drydocking
114.0
—
(32
)
79
14
Insurance and loss reserves
79
31
66
135
96
Fuel, lubes and supplies
127
187
314
428
384
Other
188
(87
)
560
521
232
1,823
1,275
2,365
3,054
2,230
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
1,081
$
2,065
$
1,110
$
3,646
$
3,055
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
9
$
—
$
—
$
1
$
1
Depreciation and amortization
1,037
1,573
1,659
1,936
1,888
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued) (in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2019
Sep. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Europe, Continuing Operations
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
3,505
3,146
2,972
2,339
2,293
Fleet utilization
80
%
96
%
86
%
60
%
69
%
Fleet available days
3,373
3,439
3,530
3,303
3,312
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
107
3
159
53
47
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
0
92
91
90
92
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
9,427
$
10,346
$
9,021
$
4,620
$
5,209
Other marine services
1,100
1,586
1,458
1,590
1,114
10,527
11,932
10,479
6,210
6,323
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
3,224
3,349
4,015
2,443
2,436
Repairs and maintenance
752
979
1,030
1,094
887
Drydocking
1
1
1
—
41
Insurance and loss reserves
241
233
236
147
111
Fuel, lubes and supplies
289
322
117
232
167
Other
160
147
648
352
150
4,667
5,031
6,047
4,268
3,792
Direct Vessel Profit for Continuing Operations (1)
$
5,860
$
6,901
$
4,432
$
1,942
$
2,531
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
479
$
609
$
546
$
405
$
267
Depreciation and amortization
2,330
2,289
2,379
2,058
1,968
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2019
Sep. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Anchor handling towing supply
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
8,095
$
7,790
$
7,597
$
8,502
$
8,506
Fleet utilization
48
%
53
%
49
%
38
%
26
%
Fleet available days
705
736
910
900
1,012
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
33
10
31
34
12
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
337
332
437
521
644
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
2,714
$
3,059
$
3,360
$
2,875
$
2,248
Other marine services
1,076
365
869
(658
)
2,426
3,790
3,424
4,229
2,217
4,674
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
1,212
1,418
2,001
1,390
1,279
Repairs and maintenance
330
524
632
630
386
Drydocking
-
8
96
75
(70
)
Insurance and loss reserves
208
179
266
122
219
Fuel, lubes and supplies
145
252
262
62
467
Other
366
404
411
592
568
2,261
2,785
3,668
2,871
2,849
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)
$
1,529
$
639
$
561
$
(654
)
$
1,825
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
872
$
1,357
$
1,527
$
1,539
$
1,847
Depreciation and amortization
522
568
575
575
679
Fast support
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
8,257
$
8,133
$
7,624
$
7,609
$
7,749
Fleet utilization
78
%
78
%
71
%
68
%
67
%
Fleet available days
2,935
3,156
3,275
3,295
3,187
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
82
81
134
72
151
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
341
459
545
622
659
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
18,877
$
20,079
$
17,709
$
17,083
$
16,453
Bareboat charter
732
597
233
—
—
Other marine services
(40
)
(200
)
(179
)
(251
)
(952
)
19,569
20,476
17,763
16,832
15,501
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
5,071
5,486
5,796
5,511
5,328
Repairs and maintenance
1,873
2,204
2,682
2,337
2,595
Drydocking
357
(27
)
136
350
1
Insurance and loss reserves
541
347
385
326
534
Fuel, lubes and supplies
1,098
1,395
1,602
1,102
1,368
Other
1,346
959
1,713
2,464
1,062
10,286
10,364
12,314
12,090
10,888
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
9,283
$
10,112
$
5,449
$
4,742
$
4,613
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
352
$
351
$
352
$
352
$
341
Depreciation and amortization
5,447
5,646
5,929
5,944
5,525
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued) (in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2019
Sep. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Supply
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
7,179
$
6,755
$
6,906
$
7,001
$
7,050
Fleet utilization
87
%
96
%
53
%
62
%
81
%
Fleet available days
338
398
486
501
460
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
—
—
118
60
27
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
2,114
$
2,589
$
1,787
$
2,182
$
2,631
Bareboat charter
102
1,168
1,156
1,143
1,168
Other marine services
582
863
799
781
619
2,798
4,620
3,742
4,106
4,418
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
1,369
1,266
1,617
1,678
1,487
Repairs and maintenance
159
276
1,085
619
403
Drydocking
142
1
82
162
1,023
Insurance and loss reserves
65
66
78
105
130
Fuel, lubes and supplies
377
205
98
399
445
Other
314
57
842
1,144
762
2,426
1,871
3,802
4,107
4,250
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)
$
372
$
2,749
$
(60
)
$
(1
)
$
168
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
381
$
517
$
433
$
318
$
178
Depreciation and amortization
823
1,167
1,223
1,036
966
Specialty
Time Charter Statistics:
Fleet available days
92
92
91
90
92
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
92
92
91
90
92
Operating Revenues:
Other marine services
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
337
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
6
13
23
65
64
Repairs and maintenance
5
1
3
4
12
Insurance and loss reserves
9
18
20
8
9
Fuel, lubes and supplies
-
2
(24
)
31
33
Other
64
75
77
95
70
84
109
99
203
188
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)
$
(84
)
$
(109
)
$
(99
)
$
(203
)
$
149
Other Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Depreciation and amortization
128
128
127
128
282
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued) (in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2019
Sep. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Liftboats
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
27,453
$
26,172
$
20,993
$
17,750
$
18,497
Fleet utilization
36
%
39
%
47
%
46
%
49
%
Fleet available days
1,472
1,665
1,729
1,710
1,827
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
6
153
292
224
132
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
657
432
455
526
550
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
14,375
$
16,830
$
16,932
$
13,877
$
16,631
Other marine services
732
795
1,481
2,080
1,926
15,107
17,625
18,413
15,957
18,557
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
4,588
4,824
5,360
5,097
5,546
Repairs and maintenance
776
1,656
2,189
2,828
1,971
Drydocking
267
532
1,683
1,983
167
Insurance and loss reserves
711
484
921
884
872
Fuel, lubes and supplies
550
899
1,076
1,005
1,485
Other
338
221
251
444
667
7,230
8,616
11,480
12,241
10,708
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
7,877
$
9,009
$
6,933
$
3,716
$
7,849
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
1,497
$
1,498
$
1,497
$
1,498
$
638
Depreciation and amortization
6,136
6,247
6,055
6,053
6,098
Crew transfer
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
2,378
$
2,220
$
2,431
$
2,325
$
2,283
Fleet utilization
77
%
92
%
88
%
60
%
68
%
Fleet available days
3,465
3,531
3,499
3,420
3,496
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
111
52
39
53
47
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
92
184
91
90
92
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
6,385
$
7,190
$
7,482
$
4,802
$
5,395
Other marine services
389
577
499
322
460
6,774
7,767
7,981
5,124
5,855
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
2,435
2,432
2,665
2,309
2,274
Repairs and maintenance
693
775
933
1,096
814
Drydocking
—
—
—
—
2
Insurance and loss reserves
124
113
93
104
94
Fuel, lubes and supplies
220
152
167
189
145
Other
75
96
113
113
165
3,547
3,568
3,971
3,811
3,494
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
3,227
$
4,199
$
4,010
$
1,313
$
2,361
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Depreciation and amortization
1,837
1,819
1,920
2,031
2,155
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued) (in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2019
Sep. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Other Activity
Operating Revenues:
Other marine services
$
1,032
$
788
$
684
$
674
$
9,555
1,032
788
684
674
9,555
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
415
440
452
573
846
Repairs and maintenance
147
59
83
70
146
Insurance and loss reserves
5
(9
)
—
(135
)
19
Fuel, lubes and supplies
19
5
21
18
18
Other
(442
)
(598
)
(520
)
(683
)
(971
)
144
(102
)
36
(157
)
58
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
888
$
890
$
648
$
831
$
9,497
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
468
$
448
$
508
$
224
$
425
Depreciation and amortization
519
516
583
330
196
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (NON-GAAP PRESENTATION) (in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2019
Sep. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Cash Flows from Continuing Operating Activities:
DVP (1)
23,092
27,489
17,442
9,744
26,462
Operating, leased-in equipment (excluding amortization of deferred gains)
(4,648
)
(4,963
)
(4,886
)
(4,842
)
(5,437
)
Administrative and general (excluding provisions for bad debts and amortization of share awards)
(10,773
)
(9,160
)
(9,696
)
(10,455
)
(10,697
)
SEACOR Holdings management and guarantee fees
(21
)
(26
)
(32
)
(29
)
(5
)
Dividends received from 50% or less owned companies
800
873
—
400
(4
)
Other, net (excluding non-cash losses)
(2
)
—
—
—
400
8,448
14,213
2,828
(5,182
)
10,719
Changes in operating assets and liabilities before interest and income taxes
7,758
(7,236
)
4,921
2,924
(11,395
)
Director share awards
—
—
894
—
—
Restricted stock vested
(55
)
(240
)
—
(282
)
(5
)
Cash settlements on derivative transactions, net
(190
)
(546
)
275
(75
)
1,420
Interest paid, excluding capitalized interest (1)
(6,255
)
(5,633
)
(5,971
)
(4,593
)
(6,668
)
Interest received
560
316
215
354
353
Income taxes refunded, net
—
—
—
1,999
(304
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
10,266
874
3,162
(4,855
)
(5,880
)
Cash Flows from Continuing Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(5,890
)
(9,547
)
(19,386
)
(20,633
)
(14,115
)
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment
36,418
10,119
9,268
378
17,383
Proceeds from the sale of ERRV fleet
27,390
—
—
—
—
Cash Impact of sale of ERRV fleet
(5,140
)
—
—
—
—
Net change in construction reserve fund
5,268
1,951
7,997
(48
)
7,535
Net investing activities in property and equipment
58,046
2,523
(2,121
)
(20,303
)
10,803
Investments in and advances to 50% or less owned companies
(6,062
)
(8,686
)
(718
)
(1,951
)
(13,472
)
Capital distributions from equity investees
48
413
—
—
9,800
Net investing activities in third party notes receivable
—
—
—
—
17
Principal payments on notes due from equity investees
—
22
—
—
—
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
52,032
(5,728
)
(2,839
)
(22,254
)
7,148
Cash Flows from Continuing Financing Activities:
Payments on long-term debt
(3,899
)
(11,976
)
(3,738
)
(4,361
)
(11,352
)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issue costs
—
—
—
—
(336
)
Purchase of subsidiary shares from noncontrolling interests
—
—
—
(3,392
)
—
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and Warrants
340
973
3
108
20
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(3,559
)
(11,003
)
(3,735
)
(7,645
)
(11,668
)
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
(19,238
)
(472
)
1,195
873
4,331
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
40,967
12,356
8,358
(9,165
)
16,750
Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations
Operating Activities
4,297
(446
)
(747
)
2,888
2,976
Investing Activities
(4,462
)
(116
)
(615
)
(376
)
(9
)
Effects of FX Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
3,322
268
(1,504
)
612
(4,565
)
Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents from Discontinued Operations:
3,157
(294
)
(2,866
)
3,124
(1,598
)
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
42,658
(16,623
)
(5,083
)
(30,757
)
(7,667
)
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
44,389
61,012
66,095
96,852
104,519
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
$
87,047
$
44,389
$
61,012
$
66,095
$
96,852
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)
Dec. 31, 2019
Sep. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
83,943
$
38,155
$
55,763
$
57,158
$
91,597
Restricted cash
3,104
4,016
2,240
2,240
1,657
Receivables:
Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
49,128
58,954
60,711
61,586
55,048
Other
18,531
6,835
9,682
7,998
11,292
Inventories
1,228
1,408
1,660
2,779
1,977
Prepaid expenses and other
2,612
3,146
3,710
4,266
2,239
Discontinued operations
—
13,127
13,891
15,782
15,222
Total current assets
158,546
125,641
147,657
151,809
179,032
Property and Equipment:
Historical cost
976,978
1,063,290
1,099,221
1,168,104
1,116,583
Accumulated depreciation
(358,962
)
(400,628
)
(425,881
)
(478,239
)
(461,399
)
618,016
662,662
673,340
689,865
655,184
Construction in progress
74,344
70,275
67,063
62,750
88,918
Net property and equipment
692,360
732,937
740,403
752,615
744,102
Right-of-Use Asset - Operating Leases
17,313
18,774
27,390
30,503
—
Investments, at Equity, and Advances to 50% or Less Owned Companies
124,680
118,222
112,418
119,520
121,773
Construction Reserve Funds
12,893
18,161
20,112
28,109
28,061
Other Assets
3,401
3,422
3,627
3,603
3,690
Discontinued operations
—
23,349
25,092
26,193
26,280
$
1,009,193
$
1,040,506
$
1,076,699
$
1,112,352
$
1,102,938
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
$
15,099
$
15,182
$
16,552
$
17,918
—
Current portion of long-term debt
17,802
23,446
20,651
17,426
16,812
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
25,691
26,507
31,504
24,970
18,089
Due to SEACOR Holdings
74
77
74
535
452
Other current liabilities
36,151
42,372
47,185
45,967
45,738
Discontinued operations
—
3,813
3,813
3,893
2,526
Total current liabilities
94,817
111,397
119,779
110,709
83,617
Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities
9,822
12,878
16,775
19,851
—
Long-Term Debt
380,251
375,772
379,075
384,344
387,854
Conversion Option Liability on Convertible Senior Notes
5,205
4,543
7,599
6,201
5,276
Deferred Income Taxes
33,905
36,921
37,066
41,834
44,685
Deferred Gains and Other Liabilities
6,269
4,848
5,165
7,290
26,571
Total liabilities
530,269
546,359
565,459
570,229
548,003
Equity:
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:
Common stock
219
219
218
211
204
Additional paid-in capital
429,318
427,823
424,549
422,830
415,372
Retained earnings
27,076
64,929
83,312
111,701
126,834
Shares held in treasury
(669
)
(614
)
(374
)
(373
)
(91
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
1,548
(21,105
)
(19,156
)
(16,812
)
(16,788
)
457,492
471,252
488,549
517,557
525,531
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
21,432
22,895
22,691
24,566
29,404
Total equity
478,924
494,147
511,240
542,123
554,935
$
1,009,193
$
1,040,506
$
1,076,699
$
1,112,352
$
1,102,938
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS
Owned
JointVentured
Leased-in
Managed
Total (2)
December 31, 2019
AHTS
4
—
4
—
8
FSV
30
5
1
1
37
Supply
4
34
—
2
40
Specialty
1
3
—
1
5
Liftboats
14
—
2
—
16
Crew transfer
38
5
—
—
43
91
47
7
4
149
December 31, 2018
AHTS
8
—
4
—
12
FSV
32
5
1
3
41
Supply
7
30
—
2
39
Specialty
1
4
—
2
7
Liftboats
17
—
2
—
19
Crew transfer
38
4
—
—
42
Discontinued Operations
18
1
—
—
19
121
44
7
7
179
______________________
(2
)
Excludes four owned vessels that have been retired and removed from service.
