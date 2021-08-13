Securities registration termination [Section 12(b)] – Form 15-12B

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 15
CERTIFICATION AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF REGISTRATION UNDER
SECTION 12(g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 OR SUSPENSION
OF DUTY TO FILE REPORTS UNDER SECTIONS 13 AND 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934.
Commission File Number: 001-03551
EQT CORPORATION EMPLOYEE SAVINGS PLAN
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
EQT Corporation
625 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1700
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
(412) 553-5700
(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant’s principal executive offices)
Plan Interests in the EQT Corporation Employee Savings Plan
(Title of each class of securities covered by this Form)
Common Stock, no par value per share, of EQT Corporation(1)
(Titles of all other classes of securities for which a duty to file reports under Section 13(a) or 15(d) remains)
Please place an X in the box(es) to designate the appropriate rule provision(s) relied upon to terminate or suspend the duty to file reports:
|Rule 12g-4(a)(l)
|¨
|Rule 12g-4(a)(2)
|¨
|Rule 12h-3(b)(l)(i)
|x
|Rule 12h-3(b)(l)(ii)
|¨
|Rule 15d-6
|¨
|Rule 15d-22(b)
|¨
Approximate number of holders of record as of the certification or notice date: None.
|(1)
|This Form 15 has no effect on the duty of EQT Corporation (the “Company”) to file reports under Sections 13(a) or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the Company’s common stock.
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the EQT Corporation Employee Savings Plan has caused this certification/notice to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.
|EQT Corporation Employee Savings Plan
|Date: August 13, 2021
|By:
|/s/ Lesley Evancho
|Name:
|Lesley Evancho
|Title:
Chief Human Resources Officer, EQT Corporation
Member, EQT Corporation Benefits Investment Committee