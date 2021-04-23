5 hours ago
Securities registration termination [Section 12(g)] – Form 15-12G

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
 
FORM 15
 
CERTIFICATION AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF REGISTRATION UNDER
SECTION 12(g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 OR SUSPENSION
OF DUTY TO FILE REPORTS UNDER SECTIONS 13 AND 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
 
Commission File Number: 1-13726
 
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION SAVINGS AND INCENTIVE STOCK BONUS PLAN
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
 
Chesapeake Energy Corporation
6100 N. Western Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73118
(405) 848-8000
(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant’s principal executive offices)
 
Interests in the Chesapeake Energy Corporation Savings and Incentive Stock Bonus Plan
(Title of each class of securities covered by this Form)
 
None
(Titles of all other classes of securities for which a duty to file reports under section 13(a) or 15(d) remains)
 
Please place an X in the box(es) to designate the appropriate rule provision(s) relied upon to terminate or suspend the duty to file reports:

Rule 12g-4(a)(1)o
Rule 12g-4(a)(2)o
Rule 12h-3(b)(1)(i)ý
Rule 12h-3(b)(1)(ii)o
Rule 15d-6o
Rule 15d-22(b)o

Approximate number of holders of record as of the certification or notice date: -0-
 
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Chesapeake Energy Corporation Savings and Incentive Stock Bonus Plan has caused this certification/notice to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.
 



Date:
April 23, 2021
 Chesapeake Energy Corporation Savings and Incentive Stock Bonus Plan
By Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Plan Administrator
   By:/s/ James R. Webb
   
Name:
James R. Webb
   Title:Executive Vice President – General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

