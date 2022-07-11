8 hours ago
EnerCom is taking requests for one-on-one meetings from qualified investors for EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference on August 7-10, 2022
9 hours ago
Exxon blocked from selling Nigeria oil assets to Seplat Energy
10 hours ago
Analysis: Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline
12 hours ago
Europe on high alert as Russia temporarily halts gas flows via major pipeline
13 hours ago
Suncor Energy replacing CEO after oil sands mine fatality
14 hours ago
Oilfield services jobs rise again for eight straight months of growth

Securities registration termination [Section 12(g)] – Form 15-12G

in 360 Company Releases   by

 

 

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

 

FORM 15

 

 

CERTIFICATION AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF REGISTRATION

UNDER SECTION 12(g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

OR SUSPENSION OF DUTY TO FILE REPORTS UNDER SECTIONS 13 AND 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Commission File Number: 001-31899

 

 

Whiting Holdings LLC

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

 

 

1001 Fannin Street, Suite 1500

Houston, Texas 77002

(281) 404-9500

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant’s principal executive offices)

Common Stock, $0.001 par value

(Title of each class of securities covered by this Form)

None

(Titles of all other classes of securities for which a duty to file reports under section 13(a) or 15(d) remains)

 

 

Please place an X in the box(es) to designate the appropriate rule provision(s) relied upon to terminate or suspend the duty to file reports:

 

Rule 12g-4(a)(1)

  

Rule 12g-4(a)(2)

  

Rule 12h-3(b)(1)(i)

  

Rule 12h-3(b)(1)(ii)

  

Rule 15d-6

  

Rule 15d-22(b)

  

Approximate number of holders of record as of the certification or notice date: One (1)

 

 

 

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this certification/notice to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized person.

 

    WHITING HOLDINGS LLC
Date: July 11, 2022     By:  

/s/ Daniel E. Brown

      Name:   Daniel E. Brown
      Title:   President and Chief Executive Officer
Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.