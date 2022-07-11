Securities registration termination [Section 12(g)] – Form 15-12G

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 15
CERTIFICATION AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF REGISTRATION
UNDER SECTION 12(g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
OR SUSPENSION OF DUTY TO FILE REPORTS UNDER SECTIONS 13 AND 15(d)
OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Commission File Number: 001-31899
Whiting Holdings LLC
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
1001 Fannin Street, Suite 1500
Houston, Texas 77002
(281) 404-9500
(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant’s principal executive offices)
Common Stock, $0.001 par value
(Title of each class of securities covered by this Form)
None
(Titles of all other classes of securities for which a duty to file reports under section 13(a) or 15(d) remains)
Please place an X in the box(es) to designate the appropriate rule provision(s) relied upon to terminate or suspend the duty to file reports:
|
Rule 12g-4(a)(1)
|☒
|
Rule 12g-4(a)(2)
|☐
|
Rule 12h-3(b)(1)(i)
|☒
|
Rule 12h-3(b)(1)(ii)
|☐
|
Rule 15d-6
|☐
|
Rule 15d-22(b)
|☐
Approximate number of holders of record as of the certification or notice date: One (1)
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this certification/notice to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized person.
|WHITING HOLDINGS LLC
|Date: July 11, 2022
|By:
|
/s/ Daniel E. Brown
|Name:
|Daniel E. Brown
|Title:
|President and Chief Executive Officer