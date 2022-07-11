Securities registration termination [Section 12(g)] – Form 15-12G

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 15

CERTIFICATION AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF REGISTRATION

UNDER SECTION 12(g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

OR SUSPENSION OF DUTY TO FILE REPORTS UNDER SECTIONS 13 AND 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Commission File Number: 001-31899

Whiting Holdings LLC

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

1001 Fannin Street, Suite 1500

Houston, Texas 77002

(281) 404-9500

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant’s principal executive offices)

Common Stock, $0.001 par value

(Title of each class of securities covered by this Form)

None

(Titles of all other classes of securities for which a duty to file reports under section 13(a) or 15(d) remains)

Please place an X in the box(es) to designate the appropriate rule provision(s) relied upon to terminate or suspend the duty to file reports:

Rule 12g-4(a)(1) ☒ Rule 12g-4(a)(2) ☐ Rule 12h-3(b)(1)(i) ☒ Rule 12h-3(b)(1)(ii) ☐ Rule 15d-6 ☐ Rule 15d-22(b) ☐

Approximate number of holders of record as of the certification or notice date: One (1)