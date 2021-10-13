Securities to be offered to employees in employee benefit plans, post-effective amendments – Form S-8 POS





As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 12, 2021





Registration No. 333-118222

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

POST-EFFECTIVE AMENDMENT NO. 2

TO

FORM S-8

REGISTRATION STATEMENT

UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

PDC ENERGY, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) 95-2636730 (I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)

1775 Sherman Street, Suite 3000

Denver, Colorado 80203

(303) 860-5800

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant’s principal executive office)





Amended and Restated Non-Employee Director Deferred Compensation Plan

(Full Title of Plan)





Nicole L. Martinet

Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

PDC Energy, Inc.

1775 Sherman Street, Suite 3000

Denver, Colorado 80203

(303) 860-5800

(Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service)





Copies to:





John A. Elofson, Esq.

Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP

1550 Seventeenth Street, Suite 500

Denver, Colorado 80202

(303) 892-9400





EXPLANATORY NOTE





PDC Energy, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Registrant”), is filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) this post-effective amendment to deregister the shares of common stock, $0.01 par value per share, of the Registrant (the “Common Stock”), previously registered under the following Registration Statement on Form S-8 filed with the SEC (the “Registration Statement”), together with any and all plan interests registered thereunder:





Registration Statement No. 333-118222, filed on August 13, 2004, as amended by the Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to Form S-8 Registration Statement, filed on June 8, 2015, which registered 50,000 shares of Common Stock to be offered or sold pursuant to the Registrant’s Amended and Restated Non-Employee Director Deferred Compensation Plan (the “Plan”).





On May 26, 2020, the Registrant determined to terminate and liquidate the Plan. On June 3, 2021, the Registrant liquidated the account balances of the remaining participants of the Plan. Accordingly, the Registrant hereby terminates the effectiveness of the Registration Statement and the Registrant hereby deregisters all shares of the Common Stock registered pursuant to the Registration Statement that remain unsold as of the date hereof. The Registration Statement is hereby amended, as appropriate, to reflect the deregistration of such Common Stock and related plan interests.













SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, the Registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-8 and has duly caused this Post-Effective Amendment to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the City of Denver, State of Colorado, on October 12, 2021.





PDC ENERGY, INC. By: /s/ Barton R. Brookman Name: Barton R. Brookman Title: President and Chief Executive Officer





Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, this Post-Effective Amendment No. 2 to Form S-8 Registration Statement No. 333-118222 has been signed by the following persons in the capacities and on the dates indicated:

Signature Title Date /s/ Barton R. Brookman President and Chief Executive Officer October 12, 2021 Barton R. Brookman and Director (principal executive officer) /s/ R. Scott Meyers Chief Financial Officer October 12, 2021 R. Scott Meyers (principal financial officer) /s/ Douglas Griggs Chief Accounting Officer October 12, 2021 Douglas Griggs (principal accounting officer) /s/ Mark E. Ellis Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors October 12, 2021 Mark E. Ellis /s/ Paul J. Korus Director October 12, 2021 Paul J. Korus /s/ David C. Parke Director October 12, 2021 David C. Parke /s/ Lynn A. Peterson Director October 12, 2021 Lynn A. Peterson /s/ Carlos A. Sabater Director October 12, 2021 Carlos A. Sabater /s/ Diana L. Sands Director October 12, 2021 Diana L. Sands