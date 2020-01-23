Seeking Shale Play Minerals & Royalties

Deal Summary

Energy Advisors Group is assisting a mineral & royalty holding company seeking acquisitions of any size in the major US basins especially in plays such as the Permian Basin, Ark-La-Tex (Haynesville) and Appalachia (Utica, Marcellus).

Shale Play Minerals and Royalties Cover - Energy Advisors Group

Click here to view the online data room or visit www.energyadvisors.com/deals to view our other 30+ assignments.

For more information, contact Richard Martin, Director with EAG, at [email protected] or 713-600-0138.

