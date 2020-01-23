Seeking Shale Play Minerals & Royalties

The following information is provided by Energy Advisors Group Inc. (EAG), formerly PLS Divestment Services. All inquiries on the following listings should be directed to EAG. EnerCom Inc. is not a brokerage firm and does not endorse or facilitate any transactions.
Deal Summary
Energy Advisors Group is assisting a mineral & royalty holding company seeking acquisitions of any size in the major US basins especially in plays such as the Permian Basin, Ark-La-Tex (Haynesville) and Appalachia (Utica, Marcellus).
WANTED: MINERALS & ROYALTIES
PERMIAN, EAST TEXAS, MARCELLUS, PENNSYLVANIA & WEST VIRGINIA
BUYER SEEKING MINERALS, ORRI & RI
Preference for Off Market Opportunities
$50MM+ in Capital Ready to Deploy
Asset Highlights:
For more information, contact Richard Martin, Director with EAG, at [email protected] or 713-600-0138.