4 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Discussion: “Pioneer Energy’s ESG Solution for Well Pad Methane Emissions”
5 hours ago
John Kerry says Biden’s ambitious climate plan is ‘not a counter to China’
7 hours ago
Suez Canal says close to clearing backlog after ship dislodged
8 hours ago
Still time to REGISTER! For the must attend ESG and Investment event – EnerCom Dallas
9 hours ago
Sempra Energy to sell 20% stake in unit to KKR for $3.37 billion
10 hours ago
Oil prices dip after OPEC+ agree to ease output cuts

Sempra Energy to sell 20% stake in unit to KKR for $3.37 billion

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Mergers, Acquisitions & Divestitures / Renewable Energy / Renewable/Green/Eco Energy   by

Reuters

Energy infrastructure company Sempra Energy said on Monday it would sell a 20% stake in its new business platform, Sempra Infrastructure Partners, to investment firm KKR for $3.37 billion in cash.

Sempra Energy to sell 20% stake in unit to KKR for $3.37 billion- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

The sale was flagged by Sempra in December and comes as the company sharpens its focus on renewables and energy storage to capitalize on the growing global demand for cleaner fuels. (reut.rs/3rTE7Do)

Sempra last year late last year agreed to buy the remaining stake in its Mexican unit Infraestructura Energética Nova SAB de CV (IEnova).

The company then said it would combine IEnova with its North American liquefied natural gas export infrastructure unit, Sempra LNG, under a new unit called Sempra Infrastructure Partners to focus on the development and construction of North American LNG export and natural gas infrastructure.

The deal announced on Monday values Sempra Infrastructure Partners at about $25.2 billion, including expected asset-related debt at closing of $8.37 billion, the company said in a statement.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to help fund growth across Sempra Energy’s $32 billion capital program, which is centered on its U.S. utilities.

The sale is expected to add to the company’s earnings and is likely to close by mid-2021.

 

Tags: , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.