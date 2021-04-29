Senate votes to restore Obama-era regulation of methane, a climate-warming gas

CNBC

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to reverse former President Donald Trump’s move to weaken Obama-era regulations designed to reduce climate-changing methane emissions from oil and gas fields.

The 52-42 vote sets up the first official reinstatement of one of more than 100 climate regulations dismantled by the Trump administration. Regulating methane, a primary component of natural gas, is critical for advancing President Joe Biden’s goal to slash U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half from 2005 levels over the next decade and achieve a net-zero economy by 2050.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, as well as Sens. Martin Heinrich, D-NM, Angus King, I-ME, and Edward Markey, D-Mass., introduced the resolution under the Congressional Review Act, a law which allows Congress to quickly overturn a previous administration’s regulations with a simple majority vote and a signature from the president.

The Democratic-held House is expected to approve the measure and send it to President Joe Biden. The White House supports the passage of the bill, according to a statement on Tuesday from the Office of Management and Budget.

Passing the bill would reinstate the 2012 and 2016 Oil and Natural Gas New Source Performance Standards set by the Obama administration. The Trump administration’s rollback last year eliminated federal requirements for oil and gas companies to monitor and repair methane leaks from pipelines, storage facilities and wells.

In a briefing before the Senate vote, Schumer said the vote was one of the most important steps Congress can take to fight climate change. “This is a very big deal,” Schumer said. “Methane is one of the most poisonous things we can put in our atmosphere.”

Three Republican senators voted for the bill: Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Rob Portman of Ohio.

On his first day in office, Biden in an executive order directed the Environmental Protection Agency to reverse Trump’s methane rollback and propose new regulations for industry producers.

Trump’s effort to dismantle the rule was a victory for the oil and gas industry, which comprises nearly 30% of U.S. methane emissions. Smaller oil and gas companies and fossil fuel lobbyists who supported Trump’s rollback have argued that methane regulations are too expensive.

Major oil and gas companies like BP, Shell and Exxon, who have promoted natural gas as a cleaner fuel than coal, have voiced support for methane regulation.

A spokesperson for the American Petroleum Institute, the oil and gas industry’s largest trade group, said the group is working with the Biden administration “in support of the direct regulation of methane for new and existing sources through a new rulemaking process.”

“We have an opportunity to build on the progress the industry has made in driving down methane emissions through technological advancement, and we are committed to finding common ground on cost-effective government policies,” the spokesperson said.