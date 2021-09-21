7 mins ago
Surging gas prices are the ‘transition premium’ in the push toward renewables, OPEC chief says
37 mins ago
Exclusive: Women in Energy at The Oil & Gas Conference
2 hours ago
Exclusive: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at The Oil & Gas Conference
2 hours ago
Shell exits Permian with $9.5 bln Texas shale sale to ConocoPhillips
3 hours ago
Exclusive: FutEra Power at The Oil & Gas Conference
3 hours ago
U.S. oil and gas leasing report coming soon, administration official says

SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 CXO INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Concho Resources Inc.

