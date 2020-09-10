5 mins ago
Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/10/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner
2 hours ago
Colorado regulators back 2,000-foot setback for new oil and gas drilling
4 hours ago
Parsley Energy, Inc. Big Tex Opportunity Pecos County, Texas 24 producing wells
5 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 2.0 million barrels
7 hours ago
Rystad Energy: Giant Tuna-1 discovery could save Turkey $21 billion
9 hours ago
Turkey Discussing Oil and Gas Exploration in Libya

SEPTEMBER DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Investors in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and Encourages Those with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

in Press Releases   by
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.