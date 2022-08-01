56 mins ago
EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference Hosted in Denver, August 7-10, 2022 is a week away!
1 hour ago
Shale turning record profits after decade of steep losses
2 hours ago
Manchin and Schumer’s ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ a mixed bag for energy industry
3 hours ago
Oil sinks after weak factory data sparks demand concerns
5 hours ago
Oil outshines stocks and dollar in 2022
6 hours ago
Shale drilling climbs to levels not seen since early pandemic

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Exploration and Production (E&P)   by

World Oil

(Bloomberg) — Shale explorers are searching for oil at rates not seen since the early weeks of the pandemic as high crude prices incentivize drilling.

 

Shale drilling climbs to levels not seen since early pandemic- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

 

Oil rigs operating in US fields increased by 6 this week to 605, marking the biggest weekly expansion since June 24, according to Baker Hughes Co. data released Friday. It was the seventh weekly increase in the past two months.

Benchmark US oil futures have risen almost 30% this year amid rebounding energy demand and supply disruptions around the world.

Closely held oil drillers are leading the production rush in the Permian Basin as they aim to catch the acquisitive eye of public rivals looking to expand. Chevron Corp. told investors on Friday they can do more with less equipment, given that a single rig now can do the same work that required two as recently as 2018.

