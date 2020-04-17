ShaMaran Atrush March Oil Sales Payment Received

VANCOUVER, April 17, 2020 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (SNM - TSXV, Nasdaq First North Growth Market) provides the following update to shareholders. View PDF Version.

The Company confirms that a payment of $9.6 million ($3.5 million net to the Company) has been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government ("KRG") for Atrush crude oil sales during March 2020.

It should be noted that a proposal has been received by the Company from the KRG to defer their payment of the Atrush crude oil sales for November 2019 - February 2020. It is the Company's understanding that this payment deferral proposal has also been made to all Kurdistan producers on an industry-wide basis. The Company is continuing dialogue with the KRG and will update the market as and when appropriate.

OTHER

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% working interest in the Atrush Block through its wholly-owned subsidiary, General Exploration Partners, Inc.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm) under the symbol "SNM".

