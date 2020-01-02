Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors the Lead Plaintiff Deadline is Approaching for Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a purchaser of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) filed a class action complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between February 25, 2017 and November 11, 2019. Energy Transfer provides energy-related services in the United States and China. One of its projects includes the Mariner East pipeline, a multibillion-dollar pipeline project to carry highly volatile natural gas liquids across Pennsylvania.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Accused of Bribery

According to the complaint, in February 2017, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection approved water-crossing and sedimentation permits for the Mariner East 2 pipeline, which was believed to be the final regulatory hurdle to begin construction of the pipeline. What Energy Transfer's investors didn't know, however, was that Energy Transfer's permits were secured via bribery and other improper conduct. This wrongdoing became public knowledge on November 12, 2019, when the Associated Press reported that Energy Transfer's Mariner East pipeline project was under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation relating to "the permitting of the pipeline, whether [Pennsylvania Governor Tom] Wolf and his administration forced environmental protection staff to approve construction permits and whether Wolf or his administration received anything in return." On this news, Energy Transfer stock fell almost 7% to close at $11.16.

If you purchased Energy Transfer LP (ET) securities between February 25, 2017 and November 11, 2019, you have until January 21, 2020, to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff for the class.

