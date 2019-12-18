SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE - TGE)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWRIE / December 17, 2019 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Tallgrass Energy LP ("Tallgrass Energy" or "the Company") (NYSE - TGE) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with proposed acquisition of the Company by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners ("Blackstone"). Under the terms of the agreement, Tallgrass Energy shareholders will receive only $22.45 for each share of Tallgrass Energy common shares owned.

The investigation concerns whether the Tallgrass Energy Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Blackstone is underpaying for the Company. The transaction may undervalue the Company and would result in a substantial loss for many Tallgrass Energy shareholders. For example, the deal price is well below the 52-week high of $25.96.

If you own shares of Tallgrass Energy and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 510, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, by visiting http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/tallgrass-energy-lp-nyse-tge/, or calling toll free 877-534-2590.

