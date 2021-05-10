Shares of Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Have Risen Above Previous 52-Week High

56 mins ago
Oil gains after cyberattack forces shutdown of U.S. fuel pipelines
2 hours ago
Top U.S. fuel pipeline down for fourth day as hackers issue statement
3 hours ago
BP says it will stick with top U.S. oil lobby after climate shift
4 hours ago
Bonanza Creek and Extraction to Combine in Merger of Equals, Creating Civitas Resources – An new Colorado Energy Leader and the State’s First Net-Zero Oil & Gas Producer
3 days ago
Registration is open for The Oil & Gas Conference®, August 15-18, 2021 in Denver, Colorado
3 days ago
Texas governor backs Exxon Mobil petition in climate case

