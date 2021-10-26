58 mins ago
Brent oil ‘scarcity premium’ widens as $100 a barrel forecast
2 hours ago
Exxon CEO weighs higher pay to combat employee exodus
3 hours ago
Crestwood Equity to boost U.S. shale footprint with $1.8 bln deal
4 hours ago
Third-quarter profits to sparkle for shale producers without hedges
22 hours ago
EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines to host The Energy Venture Investment Summit, February 16 – 17, 2022 on campus in Golden, Colorado
23 hours ago
Wall Street projects a “higher for longer” era for oil prices

Shares of Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Rise to a New 52-Week High

