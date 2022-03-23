Shares of Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) Exceed 52-Week High

3 mins ago
EU eyes joint gas buying to tackle energy crunch
1 hour ago
Putin says Russia will start selling gas to ‘unfriendly’ countries in roubles
2 hours ago
Oil jumps in volatile trade amid CPC pipeline disruption
3 hours ago
TotalEnergies to stop buying Russian oil, funding arctic LNG
4 hours ago
Russian oil refiners are cutting back production, Gunvor says
4 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 2.5 million barrels

