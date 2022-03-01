51 mins ago
Texas, 14 other states sue EPA over ‘war against Texas oil and gas’
2 hours ago
U.S. oil price surges 11% to $106 a barrel, a 7-year high prompted by Russia’s assault on Ukraine
3 hours ago
IEA weighing potential oil stocks release after Russia invasion
3 hours ago
Data Gumbo announces office in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to accelerate regional adoption of GumboNet smart contract network
4 hours ago
Russian oil trade in disarray over sanctions, ships turned back
22 hours ago
Energy Services Agreement celebrates first year of operation

Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Have Risen Above Previous 52-Week High

