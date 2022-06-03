58 mins ago
Ukraine signs deal with Westinghouse to end Russian nuclear fuel needs
2 hours ago
Shell to develop Crux natural gas field offshore Western Australia
2 hours ago
U.S. rig count had no change this week, at 727
3 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE Kazakhstan renames its export oil to avoid Russia sanctions risk
4 hours ago
Oil edges higher as supply still seen tight after OPEC+ hike
22 hours ago
White House weighing oil profits tax to fund consumer rebate, official says

Shares of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Rise to a New 52-Week High

