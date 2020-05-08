2 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 5-8-2020
6 hours ago
Noble Midstream Partners Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
20 hours ago
EnLink Midstream Releases 2019 Sustainability Report
22 hours ago
360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
22 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-7-2020
1 day ago
New WolfePak Software Pumper App Automates Field Data Capture and Analysis for Production and Well Data

Shares of Noble Energy Surge on Earnings Results

 May 8, 2020 - 12:15 PM EDT
Shares of Noble Energy Surge on Earnings Results

Shares of oil and gas producer Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) were up 9.2% as of 11 a.m. EDT on Friday after being up as much as 12% earlier in the trading session. Today's big price jump comes after the company announced earnings and plans to curtail production in North America.

The earnings number for Noble looked horrible. The company reported a net loss of $4 billion for the quarter, or $8.27 per share. For a company with a $4.7 billion market cap, that sounds terrible. That massive loss was predominately attributed to $4.2 billion in asset impairments it took on its onshore shale assets. Absent those impairments, adjusted net income was $0.18 per share. That actually beat consensus estimates of $0.02 per share.

Source: Motley Fool (May 8, 2020 - 12:15 PM EDT)

