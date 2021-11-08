3 days ago
Shell resumes oil exports at Mars and Ursa in the Gulf of Mexico
Shale firm EOG to launch carbon capture project by late 2022
Biden has few options to carry out his OPEC threat
Pioneer CEO says Biden needs to “back off” anti-oil policies
Southwestern Energy to acquire GEP Haynesville for $1.8 billion
Oil rises after OPEC+ rebuffs U.S. call to boost output

Shares of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Have Risen Above Previous 52-Week High

