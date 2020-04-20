1 hour ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-20-2020
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 4-20-2020
Indian refiners forced to issue force majeure notices: GlobalData
China Pushes Coal Power To Fight Economic Slump – Analysis
Vogtle / Workforce Reduced By 20% As Coronavirus Pandemic Takes Toll
Saudis to sell 600,000 bbl of oil a day to the U.S. in April

Shares of Sasol Plunge After It Cuts Production

 April 20, 2020
Shares of South African chemical company Sasol (NYSE: SSL) were down 11.7% as of 1:30 p.m. EDT today. While the stock price has been on a roller coaster even on days where there was no news, today's move comes after the company announced it was suspending operations at one of its refineries.

With fuel demand dropping sharply in South Africa and across the globe, companies that supply fuel have been struggling to adjust their production rates. Today, Sasol announced that it was suspending operations of its Natref crude oil refinery, which produces about 100,000 barrels per day. Oil major Total has a minority stake in the facility. 

Source: Motley Fool (April 20, 2020)

