59 mins ago
Bolsonaro wants to privatize Brazil’s state-owned Petrobras
1 hour ago
EXCLUSIVE-China looks to lock in U.S. LNG as energy crunch raises concerns -sources
2 hours ago
U.S. rig count increased by 10 this week, at 543
3 hours ago
U.S. natural gas futures climb on winter inventory concerns
4 hours ago
Brent’s ‘scarcity premium’ widens to most since 2013 in oil rally
22 hours ago
Goldman Sachs says oil prices could be higher for much longer

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (New) (WLL) Rise Above Previous 52-Week High

