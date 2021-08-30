Shell commits to power Malaysian offshore platform with solar and wind energy

World Oil

Sarawak Shell Berhad, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, announced that it has taken a final investment decision on the Timi gas development project and, together with its partners PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd and Brunei Energy Exploration, look forward to delivering this for Malaysia.

The Timi field is situated approximately 200 km off the coast of Sarawak, in Malaysia. The Timi development features Sarawak Shell Berhad’s first wellhead platform in Malaysia that is powered by a solar and wind hybrid renewable power system. This unmanned platform is approximately 60% lighter than a conventional Tender Assisted Drilling wellhead platform. This project also includes the drilling of two wells.

“Timi, which is powered by a solar and wind hybrid power system, demonstrates Shell’s capabilities to innovate and deliver safe, reliable, and sustainable projects, in line with our commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 in step with society. Shell is pleased to be able to progress this project in a competitive and responsible manner, as part of the vital role Upstream plays in delivering Shell’s strategy and in support of economic growth in Malaysia,” said Wael Sawan, Shell Upstream Director.

The Timi development is designed to reach up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day peak production and will evacuate its gas to the F23 production hub via an 80 km pipeline while supporting the future growth in the central Luconia area, off the coast of Sarawak.

As one of the pioneers in building the country’s energy industry, Shell Malaysia aims to lead in the country’s energy transition by increasing investment in lower carbon energy solutions, while pursuing competitive and carbon resilient Upstream investments.

