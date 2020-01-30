Shell shares sink as full-year net profit tumbles 23% on lower oil and gas prices

Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell reported a sharp fall in full-year net profit on Thursday, citing challenging macroeconomic conditions and lower oil and gas prices.
Net income attributable to shareholders on a current cost of supplies (CCS) basis and excluding identified items, which is used as a proxy for net profit, came in at $16.462 billion for the full-year 2019. That compared with a profit of $21.404 billion for full-year 2018, reflecting a year-on-year drop of 23%.
Analysts had expected full-year 2019 net income attributable to shareholders on a CCS basis, and excluding identified items, to come in at $17.770 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.
Shell repeated a warning on Thursday that a global economic slowdown could impact the pace of its $25 billion share buyback program but the energy giant’s chief executive has reaffirmed his intent to complete it.
“If we want to do everything that we said we needed to do, which is continue to invest in growth, continue to buy back shares — $25 billion worth of it — and reduce the net debt then, of course, the macro will probably force some choices on us,” Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Thursday.
“We are not in the process of making quarterly updates of what we think of the macro but we will be very clear that our strategy and our intentions are completely unchanged from what they were in June last year,” he added.
Shares of Shell tumbled toward the bottom of the European benchmark during early morning deals, down more than 4% shortly after the opening bell.
Here are the key highlights:
- Net income attributable to shareholders on a CCS basis, and excluding identified items, came in at $2.931 billion for the fourth quarter, down 48% when compared to the same quarter a year ago.
- Shell launched the next tranche of the share buyback program on Thursday, with a maximum aggregate consideration of $1 billion in the period up to and including April 27, 2020.
Shell also took a $1.6 billion charge on its U.S. gas fields in the final three months of last year. It comes after the Anglo-Dutch energy giant warned last month that it would book additional charges against its income in the fourth quarter.
International benchmark Brent crude traded at $58.99 Thursday morning, down more than 1.3%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $52.57, around 1.4% lower.
Both crude benchmarks slumped to multi-month lows earlier in the week, as energy market participants try to assess the potential impact of China’s coronavirus on oil demand growth.
Chinese health officials confirmed there had been 7,711 cases of the deadly pneumonia-like virus at the end of Wednesday, with 170 deaths.
The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Emergency Committee is set to reconvene on Thursday, with officials poised to decide whether the outbreak constitutes a global health emergency.
BP and Total are both expected to report their latest quarterly figures next week.
Recent Company Earnings:
January 30, 2020
Houston pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners finished 2019 with a record $4.6 billion profit after shattering 28 company records.
In an early Thursday morning statement, Enterprise said it ended the year with a record $4.6 billion profit, a 9 percent increase compared with $4.2 billion in 2018. The company’s 2019 revenue of $32.8 billion was nearly a 10 percent decline from $36.5 billion in 2018.
Enterprise’s pipelines delivered record volumes of natural gas liquids, crude oil, natural gas and refined products in 2019 while company plants in Mont Belvieu processed record volumes of natural gas liquids. Financially, the company increased distributions paid to investors for the 21st year in a row.
“The creativity and resourcefulness of our commercial, engineering and operating teams also allowed us to respond quickly to the needs of our customers as well as capturing regional price spread opportunities during the year,” Enterprise CEO Jim Teague said in a statement.
Looking at the company’s fourth-quarter earnings, Enterprise netted a $1.1 billion profit, a decline compared with the $1.3 billion profit during the fourth quarter of 2018. Enterprise’s fourth-quarter revenue of $8 billion was a 13 percent drop compared with $9.2 billion in revenue during the fourth quarter of 2018.
The company’s fourth-quarter earnings translated into earnings of 50 cents per share, missing Wall Street expectations of 54 cents and revenue of $8.58 billion.
Commodity prices for natural gas liquids such as ethane, propane and butane were lower during the fourth quarter while another part of the year-over-year drop was attributed to a $133 million write down for the Centennial Pipeline, which moves natural gas liquids from Illinois to southeast Texas.
Founded in 1968 with a pair of propane delivery trucks, the Houston pipeline operator has more than 7,000 employees across the United States.
Looking ahead, the company set a $3 billion to $4 billion capital expenditure budget for projects in 2020, as well as a $400 million budget for operations and maintenance. With some construction projects expected to be finished this year, the company’s capital expenditure budget is expected to drop to between $2 billion to $3 billion in 2021.
HOUSTON – Independent U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp plans for its 15 refineries to operate up to 91% of their combined capacity of 3.13 million barrels per day (bpd), said Homer Bhullar, vice president of investor relations, in a Thursday conference call.
Valero’s eight U.S. Gulf Coast refineries will set the pace for the company with plans to operate between 89% and 91% of their combined crude oil throughput capacity of 1.8 million bpd, Bhullar said during the conference call with Wall Street analysts to discuss earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019.
January 29, 2020
January 24, 2020
Austin’s Parsley Energy is following a growing trend among oil and gas producers – cutting their capital budgets while hiking payouts to shareholders.
The moves are intended to instill conservative fiscal restraint while also wooing Wall Street investors with rising dividend payments.
Parsley is in the process of buying Denver-based Jagged Peak Energy for $1.65 billion in order to expand its position in the still-booming Permian Basin. The budget and dividend decisions are meant to help rein in the spending after making the big acquisition of Jagged Peak.
Parsley said it will reduce the top end of its 2020 capital spending from $1.9 billion – as announced in October – down to $1.8 billion. Parsley’s dividend will rise from 3 cents per share to 5 cents to share.
Parsley, which went public in 2014, just launched a dividend program last year.
“We remain committed to an enhanced free cash flow profile in 2020, and, importantly, we have reinforced this commitment with a meaningful increase to our regular dividend program,” said Parsley Chief Executive Matt Gallagher.
“Integration of our Jagged Peak acquisition has our urgent focus and I am proud of our teams’ collective dedication and efforts out of the gate,” he added. “Ultimately, though, ‘well done’ is better than ‘well said’. We look forward to delivering on our 2020 objectives in the coming quarters.”
January 22, 2020
January 21, 2020
Houston oil field service company Halliburton said Tuesday that it closed 2019 with a $1.1 billion loss amid an ongoing shale slump in the United States that has weakened demand for hydraulic fracturing and related services.
The loss compare to a nearly $1.7 billion profit in 2018. Halliburton reported $22.4 billion in revenue for the year, a 7 percent decrease compared to $24 billion in revenue during 2018.
In a statement, the company’s CEO Jeff Miller said North America revenue decreased by 21 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter and by 18 percent for the full year as a result of reduced customer activity and pricing. The company, he said, is responding with structural changes that emphasize improving margins and returns over growth.
“While we expect customer spending in North America to be down again this year, we will continue executing our playbook, implementing our service delivery improvement strategy, and focusing on maximizing our returns,” Miller said.
Oil field service companies typically see reduced activity in the fourth quarter as their customers, exploration and production companies, exhaust their end-of-year drilling and completion budgets.
Looking at Halliburton’s performance in the fourth quarter, the company reported a $1.7 billion loss compared to the $668 million profit in 2018.
The company had reported $5.2 billion of revenue during the fourth quarter, a 13 percent drop from $5.9 billion of during the fourth quarter one year prior.
Despite market contraction in U.S. shale, offshore and international markets remain a silver lining for Halliburton. The company reported that its international business grew by 10 percent during the fourth quarter and for the full year in 2019.
“Increased activity, disciplined capital allocation, pricing improvements, and our ability to compete for a larger share of high-margin services should lead to improvement in our international margins in 2020,” Miller said.
Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Houston, Halliburton closed 2018 with more than 60,000 employees in 40 nations.
The Houston company has since reported laying off hundreds of employees across the United States. An updated headcount is expected to be released over the few weeks.